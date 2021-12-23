ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New legislation to improve state response to COVID-19 pandemic

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lI28p_0dU6T4GZ00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New legislation will improve New York’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor has signed a package that will take major steps forward in the State’s efforts to increase vaccination rates, crackdown on fraudulent use of vaccination records while studying the effects of the pandemic on our economy and health care system.

Nearly $141 million to help protect children from exploitation

Officials say new laws will help improve New York’s response to the pandemic while understanding areas of improvement to be made to our health care system, preparing us further down the road. This bill will improve medical access for New Yorkers, especially those in public hospitals that rely on ambulatory care.

Schools will have improved access to the statewide immunization database, requiring the Department of Health (DOH) to allow every school access to the immunization records for their students. Further legislation will add clarification which makes the falsification of COVID-19 Vaccination Cards a class A misdemeanor and also creates a new E felony of computer tampering.

FDA approves first HIV prevention injection

The legislation will allow the Department of Financial Services to conduct a study on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on underbanked and underserved areas, small businesses, and minority- and women-owned business enterprises getting loans. Areas they say hit hardest during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

NY lawmakers aren’t voting on bill to detain the unvaccinated

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York lawmaker says he will withdraw a 2015 bill proposal that has become the source of unsubstantiated claims on social media that legislators are planning to detain people who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning next year. The social media posts are misrepresenting a bill, first introduced in the Legislature in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

7 new hospitalizations and 277 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update, December 28

As of Monday, December 27, 78.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker at the link here.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of American adults—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#State#New Yorkers#The Department Of Health
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Jill Szwed's weather report is asking you to be careful this morning as there will be a coat of snow with a glaze of ice on top. Today's five things to know is all about COVID as omicron is surging across the nation.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

Excelsior Pass now open to all military veterans

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s electronic COVID vaccine pass is now open to all military veterans. On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Excelsior Pass and Excelsior Pass Plus are now available to all military veterans who received their vaccinations at a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital or health care […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County COVID update, December 27

FT. EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County released its daily COVID update on Monday. The county reported one new COVID death—an unvaccinated 80-year-old. COVID stats Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,099 (- 61) COVID-19 + Active Cases: 233 (- 10) COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,259 (+ 31) COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.8 COVID-19 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Guard deploys to help Massachusetts hospitals

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts National Guard members started fanning out across the state Monday to provide much-needed help to dozens of understaffed hospitals facing a surge of COVID patients. An initial deployment of up to 300 Guard members is scheduled to help some of the state’s largest and most acclaimed medical facilities, including Beth Israel […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy