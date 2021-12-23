Two Harbor's Gomez, Barnum's Peterson celebrate 1,000th points

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols to score 36 points on Saturday for Milwaukee. But Wesley Matthews stole the spotlight when he knocked down a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left to give the Bucks their first lead en route to a 117-113 win over the Boston Celtics.
FORT WALTON BEACH — It's just another week at the office for Samantha Sherer.
The Vikings guard edged out Navarre's Hunter Wallace by 20 votes (4,565-4,545) in one of the closest polls this year to win Athlete of the Week.
The Buffs' trio of Reece White, Cael White and Brady David performs well as the team closes out the 2021 calendar year. Another wrestling tournament, another set of wins for Reece and Cael White. This time, they were taking home titles from the Rollin Schimmel Memorial Wrestling Tournament, which was...
Former University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) defenseman Jason Garrison has signed a professional tryout contract with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 37-year old-veteran skated in over 600 NHL regular and postseason games from 2008 to 2019 with five different teams; the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. During that time he recorded 53 goals and 124 assists.
John Peterson has loved basketball since he was a kid. The now 84-year-old Hibbing man likes to relive the glory days when the Lakers played for Minneapolis. "In those years, we won national championships," Peterson remembers. He used to write down the scores of every game, and listen to them on the radio.
In January 2020 Grand Rapids lost a young skater, nine-year-old Marshall Bader who passed away in a farming accident. Now an ice rink outside of the Grand Rapids YMCA bears the hockey player's name. The community came together Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new Marshall Bader Memorial Rink.
