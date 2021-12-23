ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts have 7 players selected to Pro Bowl

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10s2DV_0dU6SG1V00

The Indianapolis Colts have seven players selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season, which is the most in the NFL.

Thanks to their recent surge of a 7-2 record in their last nine games, the Colts have gotten onto the map as one of the best teams in the NFL with three games remaining in the regular season

Here’s a quick look at the seven Colts’ players selected to the Pro Bowl:

1

RB Jonathan Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTKZB_0dU6SG1V00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

We already knew this one heading into the week as Taylor was among the first five players to be announced as Pro Bowlers. The second-year back leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), scrimmage yards (1,854) and total touchdowns (19). This is Taylor’s first Pro Bowl selection.

2

LG Quenton Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPi6H_0dU6SG1V00
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Another player that was a near-lock to make the Pro Bowl, Nelson has been a major key for the Colts offense and one of the biggest reasons why Taylor is having a monster season. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson’s 12 pressures allowed are tied for the third-fewest among guards with at least 340 pass-blocking snaps. This is Nelson’s fourth Pro Bowl selection in as many seasons.

3

C Ryan Kelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMoHG_0dU6SG1V00
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Proving to be one of the best centers in the NFL, Kelly gets the honor of being a Pro Bowler. The anchor of the offensive line, Kelly will be going to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

4

DT DeForest Buckner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK4AN_0dU6SG1V00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The leader of the Colts defense, Buckner leads the team in sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (16) while being the engine of the entire unit. Though he made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers, Buckner didn’t make during his first season with the Colts in 2020, despite getting an All-Pro nod. This is Buckner’s second Pro Bowl selection.

5

LB Darius Leonard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltYYq_0dU6SG1V00
AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Maniac gets the third Pro Bowl nod of his career thanks to another season of impactful play. While he may not be among the leaders in tackles like he typically is, he has been extremely productive. His six forced fumbles are tied for the most in the NFL and are the most among linebackers. This is Leonard’s third Pro Bowl selection.

6

CB Kenny Moore II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbRS1_0dU6SG1V00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Finally! We finally get to see the recognition that Moore deserves. The best slot cornerback in the NFL, Moore has been arguably the most impactful player for the Colts. He has allowed 74.8 passer rating in coverage despite being targeted more than any other cornerback in the league. His 15 run stops are also the most among cornerbacks. This is Moore’s first Pro Bowl selection.

7

LS Luke Rhodes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rvZJ_0dU6SG1V00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

I’m not going to sit here and act like I know how to evaluate long-snapper play. I figure it’s best when you don’t hear anything about them. But Rhodes has been a key part of the special teams unit since making the conversion from linebacker to long snapper in 2017. He earned a nice contract for himself and has a strong connection with Rigoberto Sanchez. This is Rhodes’ first Pro Bowl selection.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Moore
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts could be without entire starting OL vs. Raiders

LT Eric Fisher (knee/toe/pec) LG Quenton Nelson (COVID-19) RG Mark Glowinski (COVID-19) RT Braden Smith (COVID-19) Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Threat To Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the favorite to come out of the AFC this season, but that doesn’t mean another team can’t knock them out. The Indianapolis Colts have been surging these last few weeks and are fresh off another big-time win. They took down the Cardinals 22-16 on Saturday night and got to 9-6 overall.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Pro Bowlers#Lg#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts place QB Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday. Given his unvaccinated status and the rate at which the Colts have been getting hit with this new variant, it was only a matter of time before Wentz would be landing on this list. If...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts sign C Joey Hunt among roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts made several roster moves, including the singing of center Joey Hunt, the team announced Tuesday. Hunt has plenty of experience with the Colts over the last two seasons so they bring in a familiar face to the offensive line—one that is dealing with the absence of the entire starting front.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
107K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy