TYLER, Texas — A Tyler Legacy High School student has taken her talents all the way from East Texas to Washington D.C. Kiymiya Lamea's artwork, titled "A Heart of Gold," was recently awarded first place at the 2022 National Congressional Art Competition. Lamea's piece will be displayed at the United States Capitol in the Cannon Tunnel where millions of tourists will view her work.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO