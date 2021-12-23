Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Are Reportedly Dating, and They Make Quite the Good-Looking Pair

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were seen packing their suitcases into a car before leaving for LAX Airport, as a new report says the two are dating. Model Kaia Gerber, 20, and actor Austin Butler, 30, appear to be going on a trip together in time for the holidays. Photos taken on Dec. 22 show the pair — who are newly-dating, according to People — packing their suitcases into a car in Los Angeles, before driving off to LAX Airport. Kaia had on a leather suit jacket, a black top, jeans and black boots in the photos, which can be seen HERE. Meanwhile, Austin wore a black hoodie sweatshirt, light-blue bomber jacket, jeans, and black shoes. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star had a big smile on his face while walking to the car with his luggage, before traveling to an unknown location with Kaia.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO