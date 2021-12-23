ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Are Reportedly Dating, and They Make Quite the Good-Looking Pair

By Yerin Kim
 5 days ago
Image Source: Getty / Miikka Skaffari / Jacopo Raule. Lately, it hasn't been easy keeping up with the dating world of hot young talent. Enter the latest celebrity couple to hit the headlines: Kaia Gerber and...

Kaia Gerber Recreated This ’90s Cindy Crawford Look & It’s Spot On

Like mother, like daughter: Sometimes, parents and their children are practically indistinguishable. Such is most definitely the case for Kaia Gerber, who recreated Cindy Crawford’s ELLE cover from the ‘90s to a T. In her recent photoshoot for the magazine, she donned the exact sweater and jeans outfit that Crawford wore for her 1994 ELLE cover moment, while also striking a nearly-identical pose. The throwback reference once again confirmed the uncanny resemblance between the two and served as a reminder of how beautiful and special a mother-daughter bond can be.
Kaia Gerber Steps Out With Austin Butler One Month After Jacob Elordi Breakup

Watch: What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber. We're all shook up over these photos of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. The supermodel stepped out for an early morning yoga class with the Elvis actor on Sunday, Dec. 19. Photographers spotted Kaia, 20, and Austin, 30, making their way back to her car after their workout in Los Angeles. For the outing, the daughter of Cindy Crawford sported black leggings paired with tan Ugg boots, a navy sweater and a mask. Austin wore black Bond sweatpants paired with a gray T-shirt and a navy bandanna over his face.
Lily Rose Depp
Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi has ‘learned so much’ from ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi praised his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, for teaching him “how to deal” with being young, hot and famous. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” the 24-year-old actor told Men’s Health magazine in an interview published on Monday. “I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”
And Now Kaia Gerber Is Doing Yoga With a Disney Star

Move over, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade grabbing coffee; it’s Kaia Gerber and guy hitting a Sunday morning yoga class together. Oh, but there are so many guys out there, you are saying. Which one do we mean? Austin Butler, a former Disney actor set to star in a forthcoming Elvis biopic. Apparently he is Vanessa Hudgens’s ex, and shared a “steamy” kiss with another model, Lily-Rose Depp, this year. Huh! Anyway, he and Kaia Gerber exercised together over the weekend, the Daily Mail reports, with the typical cache of photos to prove it. Ooh la la?
Jacob Elordi Spotted With Olivia Jade as Ex Kaia Gerber Does Yoga With Austin Butler

It appears Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are moving on following their recent split. In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Elordi was spotted out on a coffee date on Sunday with recent Dancing With the Stars competitor Olivia Jade. The pair was dressed casually as they chatted with friends and walked Elordi's dog around a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Kaia Gerber Just Wore Winter's Unofficial Supermodel Uniform

If supermodels had an unofficial winter uniform, it would be what Kaia Gerber just wore. Photographed en route to a yoga class, she was in an outfit that so many of her coworkers have donned in recent weeks. In fact, the three key pieces in the model's off-duty look are basically the most popular clothes in Hollywood right now.
Are Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi already moving on with others?

Just a month after they reportedly split, Kaia Gerber, 20 and Jacob Elordi, 24, have both seemingly already moved on with other people. Following her split from Jacob Elordi, model Kaia Gerber was spotted spending time with Vanessa Hudgens' ex, actor Austin Butler, while Jacob enjoyed a coffee run with Olivia Jade, in Los Angeles.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Set Off on Holiday Getaway Together

Carpool buddies? Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were spotted packing their suitcases into a car before heading to the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday, Dec. 22, as seen in photos exclusively obtained by E! News. It seems a holiday getaway is on the itinerary for the pair! For the occasion, the 20-year-old model wore a chic leather suit jacket, a black top, jeans and a pair of black boots. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber carried a designer tote as her carry-on bag and slipped on a pair of black sunglasses to avoid notice. Austin went for a comfy-casual look in a black hoodie, bomber jacket and jeans, as well as black boots. It's unclear where the duo...
Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Load Their Bags Into A Car As They Seemingly Head On Holiday Trip — Photos

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were seen packing their suitcases into a car before leaving for LAX Airport, as a new report says the two are dating. Model Kaia Gerber, 20, and actor Austin Butler, 30, appear to be going on a trip together in time for the holidays. Photos taken on Dec. 22 show the pair — who are newly-dating, according to People — packing their suitcases into a car in Los Angeles, before driving off to LAX Airport. Kaia had on a leather suit jacket, a black top, jeans and black boots in the photos, which can be seen HERE. Meanwhile, Austin wore a black hoodie sweatshirt, light-blue bomber jacket, jeans, and black shoes. The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star had a big smile on his face while walking to the car with his luggage, before traveling to an unknown location with Kaia.
Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
