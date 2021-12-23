ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski, 79, moved to prison medical facility

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Ted Kaczynski, commonly known as the "Unabomber" for terrorizing people with homemade bombs, has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility, according to The Washington Post.

Kaczynski, who killed three people with homemade bombs and injured nearly two dozen others over a span of 17 years, was transferred on Dec. 14 to FMC Butner, a North Carolina federal medical center. The center is known for treating prisoners who are suffering from severe illnesses, the Post notes.

Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Kristie Breshears confirmed to the Post the transfer from a supermax prison in Florence, Colo., but declined to comment on the status of Kaczynski's health.

The 79-year-old convicted murderer is currently serving multiple life sentences for his crimes.

From 1978 to 1996, Kaczynski mailed or delivered sophisticated bombs and instilled widespread panic across the country. He was caught after his brother identified a publicly published manifesto as being reminiscent of Kaczynski's writing, the FBI notes.

Kaczynski in 1997 pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him for the attacks, which he said stemmed from his hatred for technology.

By accepting a plea deal, Kaczynski avoided being put to death but lost any chance of parole.

