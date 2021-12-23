ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, MD

Urbana high school senior paints a sensory playground to promote inclusion

By Nordea Lewis
 5 days ago

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, one Frederick County public school student is making a difference through playground art.

Galila Ibrahim, an Urbana High School senior, recently created a sensory playground painting at Centerville Elementary School for children to best communicate their emotions.

Ibrahim got inspiration from her brother, who has a learning disability; she noticed how hard it can be for some children with disabilities to express themselves, so to combat this issue she along with others painted sensory with different emotional images for children to communicate their needs and thoughts.

“My hope is that this kind of starts a chain reaction where more kids get involved and find an artistic outlet to help the community. I also hope many children will feel included and be able to communicate their wants and needs by using the painting if needed,” said Ibrahim.

With different colors, symbols, and communication elements, this sensory painting took a lot of time and effort, and staff said the Centerville Elementary School students use it daily to build stronger connections.

“They can come out here and use art to really share their feelings and have an outlet. It an opportunity not just for movement but just to feel free and be themselves,” said Karen Hopson, principal of Centerville Elementary School.

IN THIS ARTICLE
