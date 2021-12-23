ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Two Steelers Named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be represented by two players in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward have both been named to the Pro Bowl this season. This is the 21st consecutive year the Steelers will be represented in the all-star matchup.

This is Heyward's fourth-straight year, and fifth time total, he's been voted to the Pro Bowl. This season, the Steelers defensive captain ranks first in tackles (73), first in solo stops (41), first in stuffs (seven), first in passes defensed (seven), tied for second in tackles for loss (11) and tied for fifth in sacks (7).

Watt will make his third Pro Bowl in five NFL seasons. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate has already set a new Steelers single-season sack rack of 17.5 and currently leads the NFL in quarterback hits (30) and fumble recovers (3), and ranks second in tackle for loss (17).

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

7 Pittsburgh Steelers players that won’t be back in 2022

The Steelers might have a lot of cap space this upcoming offseason but it is time for these relationships to end. Everyone has their eyes on the Steelers for this upcoming offseason as they enter a rebuilding phase. It will be the first time in a while as this team looks for a bunch of answers to fill across their roster. They will have a bunch of money to work with if they so desire to use it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Travis Kelce News

The Kansas City Chiefs will be forced to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a vital piece of the offense. Earlier this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Hill tested out of the protocol and became eligible to play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers didn't make a mistake in letting James Conner leave

One of the breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season has been former Steelers running back James Conner who has exploded for 16 total touchdowns through 15 weeks of game action. This stat tally has given Conner his second career Pro Bowl selection, and earned him another contract in the NFL moving into next season. If you were to just look back at the stats you might question the Steelers decision to let the Pittsburgh native leave for only $1.75 million, but in reality both parties are better for the separation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

NFL Executive Floats Under-The-Radar QB Trade Target For Steelers

It’s time for the Steelers to start thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger, as the 39-year-old quarterback isn’t under contract for next season and looks cooked with Pittsburgh limping toward the finish line in 2021. So, who could the Steelers bring in as their next QB?. The three...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
AllSteelers

Chiefs Inactives vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made four players inactive for Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Shane Buechele, linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive tackle Lucas Niang and tight end Travis Kelce will all miss the game for the Chiefs. Bolton, Kelce and Niang were all activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 on...
NFL
AllSteelers

Two Steelers Injured in Loss to Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a blowout 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and had two players leave the game with injuries. Offensive linemen Trai Turner and Kendrick Green were both injured against the Chiefs. Turner suffered a knee injury and Green a calf, head coach Mike Tomlin announced after the game.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Place Karl Joseph on COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Karl Joseph on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Joseph is the first player to be placed on the list this week after the Steelers' reserve list hit six players prior to the Kansas City Chiefs game. Joseph joins running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen on the list.
NFL
AllSteelers

Extra Day Could Give Steelers Multiple Players Back for Browns Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping an extra day of preparation will give them all of their injured and COVID-19 players back against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Mike Tomlin said playing on Monday night in Week 17 will hopefully provide enough time for players like offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, defensive end Chris Wormley and tight end Pat Freiermuth to return to the team.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has left the team to accept a job at the University of Oregon, effective immediately. Oregon is operating under new head coach Dan Lanning, who was targeting Klemm for the last week or so. Klemm was initially...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
865
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy