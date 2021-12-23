ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vincent Jackson, Chargers Great, Died of Chronic Alcohol Use, Florida Report Says

By Ken Stone
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NISa9_0dU6PMDE00
Vincent Jackson

Former San Diego Chargers star Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use, according to an autopsy released Wednesday — 10 months after his body was found in a Florida hotel room.

In fact, says the Hillsborough County medical examiner, officials of the Homewood Suites in Brandon, near Tampa, apparently didn’t realize he was dead after checking on him twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49elAU_0dU6PMDE00
Hillsborough County medical examiner’s report on Vincent Jackson autopsy.

Jackson, 38, was last known alive on Feb. 11, says a summary of the autopsy obtained by Times of San Diego.

“On the dates of 02/13 and 02/14, hotel staff entered the secured hotel room and located the [decedent] seated on the couch, slouched over,” the summary says. “They assumed he was sleeping and left the room.”

It wasn’t until the morning of Feb. 15 that hotel staff, “concerned when they found the decedent in the same position,” called 911.

Sheriff’s and other authorities responded to scene and confirmed Jackson’s death.

“A small laceration on the [decedent’s] left great toe was noted with no other visible signs of injury,” they noted.

Jackson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28% says the autopsy signed by Dina Swanson, assistant chief forensic toxicologist. His death was deemed “natural.”

Dr. Carolina McEnnan, deputy chief medical examiner, made the determination of cause of death.

ESPN noted that Jackson was arrested twice on suspicion of DUI (2006, 2009) during his Chargers tenure and was suspended for the first three games of the 2010 season.

Last week, Jackson’s family announced that he has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the same disease found in former Chargers linebacker Junior Seau, who committed suicide at age 43 in 2012.

Ann McKee of Boston University’s CTE Center led the examination of Jackson’s brain, and called the athlete “a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s.”.

She said: “He became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation.

“What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits.”

Jackson’s autopsy also revealed:

  • Alcoholic cardiomyopathy
  • Hepatic steatosis and fibrosis
  • Esophageal varices
  • Jaundice
  • Remote pancreatitis
  • Renal failure and hyponatremic dehydration
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • And mild arteriolosclerosis

Jackson played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final five seasons of his NFL career, after seven seasons with the Chargers.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted at the time. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

Sheriff’s officials said Jackson, who lived in South Tampa, checked into the hotel Jan. 11.

The Chargers drafted Jackson out of Northern Colorado in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2011, and posted more than 1,000 yards receiving for San Diego in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

He signed with the Buccaneers prior to the 2012 season and continued his success in Florida, posting 1,384, 1,224 and 1,002 yards receiving in his first three season with the team. He officially retired in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
Black America Web

Former NFL Star Vincent Jackson Passed Away From Excessive Alcohol Use, Per Medical Examiner

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson succumbed to “chronic alcohol use,” as officially determined by the Hillsborough County (Florida) Medical Examiner. The information comes shortly after the Concussion Legacy Foundation also gave him a postmortem diagnosis of Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), correlated with repeated impact to the head.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies in police custody at the age of 31

Former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr. died after being taken into police custody. According to multiple reports, he was just 31 years old. He was arrested in Alabama and his cause of death was unexplained causes. There is an active investigation into the case at this point according to...
NFL
Complex

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Fatally Shot 6 People and Himself, Had CTE

Former NFL player Phillip Adams suffered from CTE. Dr. Anne McKee, the Boston University CTE Center neuropathologist and director who studied the 32-year-old’s brain, shared the information on Tuesday alongside York County coroner Sabrina Gast, USA Today reports. In April, Adams fatally shot himself after killing Dr. Robert Lesslie,...
NFL
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
New York Post

Ex-UCF running back Otis Anderson Jr. fatally shot by father

Former University of Central Florida running back Otis Anderson Jr. was fatally shot by his father during a dispute about a dog bite, authorities said. Anderson, 23, who played at UCF from 2017 to 2020, died late Monday in Jacksonville after his father, Otis Anderson Sr., was bitten by a dog belonging to his son’s girlfriend, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#San Diego Chargers#Alcohol#American Football#Chargers Great#Florida Report#The Homewood Suites#Sheriff#Espn#Dui#Cte Center
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
cbslocal.com

Former Rams Player Otis Anderson Jr. Shot And Killed On Monday

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CBSLA) – According to a report from ESPN, former Rams practice squad player, Otis Anderson Jr., was shot and killed at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday evening. Anderson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season, spending time with the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy