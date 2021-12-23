ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'Alcathons' offer food, fellowship and hope on Christmas

Union Leader
 5 days ago

For those struggling with sobriety, the holidays can be a time of regret, isolation and temptation. With that in mind, Alcoholics Anonymous groups are offering “Alcathons” this weekend: continuous meetings that begin Christmas Eve and run through Christmas night. “The idea behind it is giving people someplace...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Biden family offers Christmas message of ‘hope’ to country

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden offered a promise of “hope” on Christmas in their message to the nation. Mr. Biden thanked service members, while also acknowledging the challenges of the year in review. “Looking back at this year, we’ve seen enormous courage, character, resilience, and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WDTN

Food and community: Local places offering free Christmas meals

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two local organizations are hosting free Christmas meals for those in need of food or community on December 25. At 11 am, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia will be hosting a drive-thru community Christmas lunch from 11 am until 1 pm.  Drop by to pick up a meal with […]
DAYTON, OH
fox34.com

One Accord Fellowship Church to host annual Christmas in the City Concert

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, One Accord Fellowship Church gives the gift of the Christmas spirit to the Lubbock community by hosting the third annual Christmas in the City Concert. This event will showcase Maestro Cho, along with members of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by vocalists Sheena Fadeyi-Flores and Geoffrey Andrews.
LUBBOCK, TX
newschannel6now.com

Reggie is hoping for a Christmas adoption

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Reggie, a sweet labrador-retriever mix who is desperately hoping to go home in time for Christmas. Reggie arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services about a month ago, and Nikki described him as a calm yet playful dog who adores being pet. He’s only about a year old and has been great with kids when going on meet-and-greets.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KEYC

Mankato Salvation Army to offer Christmas food vouchers

The five charities taking part in the Mankato Marathon will be Mankato Youth Place, LEEP, Mankato Family YMCA, MRCI and, new for 2022, Partners for Housing. Community rejoices as ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage. Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST. The ballet is back. New...
MANKATO, MN
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Christmas is about hope

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are well and experiencing peace and joy during this holiday season. Hope. In 1828, Noah Webster published the American Dictionary of the English Language, and he defined hope as confidence in a future event, the highest degree of well-founded expectation of good. Hope founded on God’s gracious promises. Hope, therefore, always gives pleasure or joy.
RELIGION
Hillsdale Daily News

Christmas is a symbol of hope

According to Alexander Pope, “Hope springs eternal,” but that spring often gets plugged at this time of year. In ancient times, enemy combatants would use stones to stop up the wells and springs of a city under siege. In this way, they could force their adversaries to abandon their strategic advantage and become vulnerable.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hope
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
CHARITIES
culturemap.com

International Youth Fellowship presents Gracias Christmas Cantata

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Gracias Choir & Orchestra will present the Gracias Christmas Cantata, a show-stopping musical event featuring three music-filled stages and an eternal message of hope. Gracias Christmas Cantata instills in its audiences the true meaning of Christmas, which is the birth of hope, love, and God’s forgiveness in our hearts.
RELIGION
northeastoregonnow.com

Fellowship Christmas Dinner to Be Drive-Through Event at HHS

The Community Fellowship Christmas Dinner will be a drive-through event this year. On Christmas Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the community can stop by Hermiston High School and pick up a dinner to heat and serve at home. There will be limited meal delivery and orders...
HERMISTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Dui#Christmas Night#Aa#Alcathon
reviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: The miracle of Christmas still offers hope

The world could use a “thrill of hope” right about now. Fortunately, that’s exactly what Christmas celebrates. It’s been a tough year for many. The coronavirus killed more people this year than last year. Inflation is skyrocketing. Opioid deaths topped 100,000 between May 2020 and April, a record high. Suicide attempts for adolescent girls jumped 51 percent when comparing early 2021 to 2019.
BUSINESS
Union Leader

Garrison Keillor: I am dreaming of a light Christmas

I LOVE Christmas because my mother did and she fought for it against her fundamentalist husband who felt it was worldly and unscriptural, but Grace loved the stockings and tree, the wrappings, the songs, the dinner, and all the more for the fact that her mother died when my mother was seven. Twelve children racked with grief, a grim household in south Minneapolis, which made the festivity all the more precious.
FESTIVAL
Union Leader

Patrick Hynes: Merry Christmas!

I CAN SAY that still because Christmas is a season, not just a day. In the Roman Catholic Church, Christmastide is a season in the liturgical year beginning around sunset on Christmas Eve and lasting through Epiphany on Jan. 5, the church’s celebration of the Three Wise Men arriving in Bethlehem to worship the Christ child.
RELIGION
boothbayregister.com

Philanthropy and Fellowship

The word philanthropy comes from the Greek, meaning “love for humankind.” The roots of philanthropy on our peninsula run deep. Two great examples of generosity to others are the Tree of Giving Program and the Annual Fund at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Tree of Giving initiative is...
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Oxford Eagle

A reflection: Hope was born on Christmas

Christmas is the one time of the year when we want all to be right with the world. We want a Norman Rockwell-picture perfect day complete with snow and mistletoe. Some of us won’t settle for just a day. No! Give us a whole season filled with Christmas smells and peals of children’s laughter. Come Christmas! Bring lights, music, food, friends and holiday cheer.
OXFORD, MS
WKTV

Church officials say Christmas Mass offers hope during pandemic

UTICA, NY - Christians around the world are celebrating one of their most important holy days. The birth of Jesus Christ. Here at home, Utica Catholics celebrated Christmas mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Genesee Street. Although not as full as Christmas services in the past due to the pandemic, those that attended were able to reflect on the day and find comfort in each other's company.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy