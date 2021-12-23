Nyberg: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star shares favorite memories as film celebrates 75th anniversary

(WTNH) — As the holidays draw near, many people will be switching on the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The film is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Karolyn Grimes , who played “Zuzu” in the movie, joins us on Nyberg to share more about her memories from filming, her “It’s a Wonderful Life” Cookbook , and what she is up to now.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

