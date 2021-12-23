ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China Evergrande opens higher after risk committee says will work with creditors

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciL68_0dU6Ni5000

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) opened up 2.1% on Thursday, after the property developer said its risk management committee is utilising its extensive resources and will "actively engage" with its creditors. read more

The committee, which includes many senior officials from state-owned companies, was set up earlier this month.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
schiffgold.com

Looser Monetary Policy in China Could Further Boost Chinese Gold Demand

While the Federal Reserve talks about tightening monetary policy, the Chinese central bank is heading in the opposite direction. This could boost gold demand in that country even further. Earlier this month, the People’s Bank of China announced a 0.5% cut in financial institutions’ required reserve ratio (RRR). According to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Evergrande Group
hot96.com

Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande expected to miss two more coupon payments

China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF -1.4%) (OTCPK:EGRNY +4.2%) is poised to miss two more dollar bond coupon payments today, as the Chinese property developer has already missed some $82.5M in interest payments on offshore bonds in the past two months. The company has $50.4M of interest due on a 7.5% 2023 bond...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
U.S. POLITICS
Motor1.com

China Lifting Foreign Ownership Limits On Auto Companies

In a somewhat surprising move, China has decided to lift foreign ownership restrictions from its automotive industry. The move will become effective from January 1, 2022, and was announced through a document released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the National Development and Reform Commission. For the uninitiated, since...
ECONOMY
Reuters

European stocks close at five-week high as Wall Street shares trade mixed

WASHINGTON/MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday while Wall Street shares were mixed after another record-setting open on Wall Street as investors shrugged off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures. Asset classes from oil to equities have clawed back losses from late November, when the...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's gold imports via Hong Kong dip in November

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 16.5% in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday, although analysts expect demand to pick up ahead of the Lunar New Year. Net imports stood at 45.321 tonnes in November...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad, which it said would improve oversight while allowing them to continue to do so, the latest in a spate of regulatory moves by Beijing in 2021. The draft rules, which had been...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy