China Evergrande opens higher after risk committee says will work with creditors

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) opened up 2.1% on Thursday, after the property developer said its risk management committee is utilising its extensive resources and will "actively engage" with its creditors. read more

The committee, which includes many senior officials from state-owned companies, was set up earlier this month.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

