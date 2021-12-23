ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Man Found in Lakeside Trailer

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ythmz_0dU6NFg300
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Courtesy of the department

A man is under arrest on suspicion of murdering another man whose body was found inside a travel trailer in Lakeside over the weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Ramon Sandoval, 30, was arrested just after 3 p.m. Saturday after sheriff’s deputies responded to a property in the 12100 block of state Route 67 for a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies found a stolen vehicle parked next to a house trailer, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

When deputies ordered the trailer’s occupants to step outside, Sandoval got out of the trailer and a dead man was found inside, the department stated.

Sandoval was initially booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a probation violation, but is expected to be charged with murder in connection with the man’s death, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim’s cause of death is pending further evaluation, according to the sheriff’s department. His name is being withheld as homicide detectives and the medical examiner’s office are working to locate and notify his next of kin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Firefighters Extract Victim After Two-Vehicle Crash in Poway

Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a vehicle in a two-car collision Monday at Poway Road and Creekview Drive. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Pilkerton said the call was reported at 1:20 p.m. The traffic accident involved a truck and a sedan, and firefighters used extracting tools to...
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lakeside, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Lakeside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dead Man
Times of San Diego

No Survivors as Learjet Crashes East of Gillespie Field: Pilot Screams ‘Oh Sh-t!’

A 10-seat fixed-wing aircraft with two turbofan engines crashed in a residential neighborhood near El Cajon on Monday, and authorities reported no survivors. The Learjet 35A, flying out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County, downed several power lines on Pepper Drive near Bevin Lane and apparently disintegrated on impact — seconds after the pilot is heard to scream in cockpit audio “Oh shit! Oh shit!”
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Shoplifting at Target in South Park, Other Local Stores

Police arrested four people suspected of shoplifting at stores throughout San Diego County Friday after a reported theft at a South Park Target. Officers from the San Diego Police Department, having been given a license-plate number, spotted the suspects in a BMW after responding to the Target at 3030 Grape St. early Friday, according to OnScene.TV.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy