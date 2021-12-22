ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Indianapolis Colts lead league with most selections for 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

By Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The Indianapolis Colts – winners of five of their last six games – had seven players selected to this season's Pro Bowl, the most of any team.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers each have six Pro Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have five apiece.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were revealed early as Pro Bowl selections on Monday.

According to the NFL , Taylor was the top vote-getter with 265,370 total fan votes. Joining Taylor among the top five Pro Bowl vote-getters were 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (264,687), Kelce (262,540), 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (244,714) and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (242,900).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptKbA_0dU6MvH000
Jonathan Taylor is having a breakthrough season for the Colts, leading the NFL in rushing yardage. Jenna Watson, IndyStar

For Brady, he adds yet another record to his storied NFL career. With his 15th Pro Bowl selection, Brady broke a tie with Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez, Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen to have the most in league history.

Kupp, Taylor, Diggs and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are among the notable first-time Pro Bowlers.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater were rookie players who were selected to the Pro Bowl.

"An extreme honor," Parsons said about being named to the Pro Bowl. "One of those things where it’s not an expectation; it’s something that you earn."

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6 (3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD).

AFC Pro Bowl roster

* - denotes starter

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Justin Herbert*, Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Mahomes﻿, Kansas City Chiefs; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back: Jonathan Taylor*, Indianapolis Colts; Nick Chubb﻿, Cleveland Browns; Joe Mixon﻿, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver: Tyreek Hill﻿*, Kansas City Chiefs; Ja'Marr Chase﻿*, Cincinnati Bengals; Stefon Diggs﻿, Buffalo Bills; Keenan Allen﻿, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end: Mark Andrews*, Baltimore Ravens; Travis Kelce﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle: Rashawn Slater﻿*, Los Angeles Chargers; Orlando Brown﻿*, Kansas City Chiefs; Dion Dawkins﻿, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson*﻿, Indianapolis Colts; Joel Bitonio*﻿, Cleveland Browns; Wyatt Teller﻿, Cleveland Browns

Center: Corey Linsley﻿*, Los Angeles Chargers; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback: Patrick Ricard﻿*, Baltimore Ravens

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby﻿*, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson﻿, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior defensive linemen: DeForest Buckner﻿*, Indianapolis Colts; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Cameron Heyward﻿, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker: T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Joey Bosa*﻿, Los Angeles Chargers; Matt Judon﻿, New England Patriots

Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback: J.C. Jackson*, New England Patriots; Xavien Howard*﻿, Miami Dolphins; Denzel Ward﻿, Cleveland Browns; Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Free safety: Kevin Byard*, Tennessee Titans

Strong safety: Derwin James*, Los Angeles Chargers; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Punter: A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Return specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Long snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts

NFC Pro Bowl roster

* - denotes starter

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers﻿*, Green Bay Packers; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Kyler Murray﻿, Arizona Cardinals

Running back: Dalvin Cook﻿*, Minnesota Vikings; James Conner﻿, Arizona Cardinals; Alvin Kamara﻿, New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver: Cooper Kupp﻿*, Los Angeles Rams; Davante Adams*﻿, Green Bay Packers; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Deebo Samuel﻿, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end: George Kittle*﻿, San Francisco 49ers; Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle: Trent Williams*, San Francisco 49ers; Tristan Wirfs*﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tyron Smith﻿, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Scherff﻿*, Washington Football Team; Ali Marpet﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center: Jason Kelce*﻿, Philadelphia Eagles; Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk﻿*, San Francisco 49ers

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Nick Bosa*﻿, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns*﻿, Carolina Panthers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior defensive linemen: Aaron Donald﻿*, Los Angeles Rams; Jonathan Allen*﻿, Washington Football Team; Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*﻿, Arizona Cardinals; Robert Quinn*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett﻿, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside linebacker: Micah Parsons*, Dallas Cowboys; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback: Trevon Diggs﻿*, Dallas Cowboys; Jalen Ramsey*, Los Angeles Rams; Darius Slay﻿, Philadelphia Eagles; Marshon Lattimore﻿, New Orleans Saints

Free safety: Quandre Diggs*, Seattle Seahawks

Strong safety: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams

Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Return specialist: Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears

Special teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

Long snapper: Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indianapolis Colts lead league with most selections for 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

Community Policy