WATCH: Biden says 'nothing’s been good enough' with his COVID-19 response

P resident Joe Biden conceded he has regrets over how he has managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

When ABC’s David Muir asked about long testing lines and if the lack of testing kits available at pharmacies is a failure, Biden said he has ordered 500 million testing kits and several millions of the new Pfizer antiviral pill but that it is not good enough.



“The answer is yeah, I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago before COVID hit here,” Biden said in the interview that aired Wednesday. “Nothing’s been good enough.”

With the omicron variant now detected in all 50 states, the president urged people to take precautions this Christmas, noting how far the country has come in the last year.

“We’ve moved along,” Biden said. “If you are tested, if you know where you are in terms of having gotten the shots, there’s no reason why you can’t get together with your family and your friends. And we couldn’t do that last Christmas.”

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer antiviral drug, which has shown to be highly effective at preventing hospitalizations due to COVID-19, on Wednesday.

Biden said the COVID-19 pill will be available to hospitals within the next week to a month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people ages 5 and older get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the best defense against the virus.

Biden also said he intends to run for reelection but left the door open for plans to change.



“Yes, but look, I’m a great respecter of fate,” Biden said. “Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then, in fact, I would run again.”

Muir then asked the president if he would run again if it meant facing off against former President Donald Trump .

“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden chuckled.

The president noted that facing off against Trump would increase his prospect of running.

