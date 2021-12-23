ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwDI_0dU6Mrk600

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) announced on Wednesday evening that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case of the virus.

“Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic,” Clyburn tweeted. “America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune. I urge anyone who has not done so to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted.”

Last weekend, Clyburn was with President Biden , who spoke at Clyburn’s alma mater, South Carolina State University, for the school’s December commencement address, The Associated Press reported.

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden had tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test after an aide, with whom Biden had been in close contact, earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19. Biden has already completed his three-dose COVID-19 vaccine series.

Biden had also tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday and Monday, and Psaki had noted Tuesday during a press briefing that the president had been feeling great.

Several other lawmakers have also announced that they tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including breakthrough cases for Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Reps. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.).

The U.S. is starting to see a surge of COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research suggests that the variant may not be as severe as previous strains, though some of those studies have not yet been or are still under peer review.

Health officials earlier this week suggested that the country could see a rough weeks and months ahead, and Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci , confirmed on Sunday that it was likely the country would see record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Do you expect new record high numbers for cases? And what about hospitalizations and deaths?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Fauci on “State of the Union.”

“Yes, well, unfortunately, Jake, I think that that is going to happen,” Fauci confirmed. “We are going to see a significant stress in some regions of the country on the hospital system, particularly in those areas where you have a low level of vaccination, which is one of the reasons why we continue to stress the importance of getting those unvaccinated people vaccinated.”

Updated at 11:07 p.m.

Comments / 8

Related
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Says She Cannot Leave Washington Because of the Coronavirus But No One Is Buying it

Kamala Harris has been under critics calling her the worst vice president in the office with the worst poll numbers than President Biden. Saying that staying in Washington due to the pandemic is her excuse for not dealing with domestic issues but was not cutting it her with critics. Her inaction was, according to observers in this crisis, the past year was lamentable, and all she just laughed it off.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Jake Tapper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#State University#The Associated Press#The White House
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston Globe

Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to the coronavirus by a staff member who was close to her throughout the day Tuesday and later tested positive, Harris’ spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday evening. Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday after learning of the exposure,...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Vaccinated Isn’t Enough: Omicron Carries the Risk of Long Covid

When President Joe Biden took the podium on the afternoon of Dec. 21 to address the country amid the massive surge in Covid-19 cases from the highly transmissible Omicron variant, he promised to give it to us straight. But despite providing additional details and updates to his Covid-19 action plan, and making a World War II-era plea to unvaccinated individuals (“Honest to God, I believe it’s your patriotic duty [to get vaccinated]”), he didn’t deliver. Taking great pains to avoid mixed messaging on the effectiveness of the existing vaccines — which, to be clear, are extremely effective in preventing severe illness...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Concerns grow over Biden’s cough following speech on COVID response

As President Biden addressed Americans Tuesday about his administration’s response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, many social media users raised questions about the president’s own health due to his persistent coughing throughout his remarks. Biden’s address — in which he announced that the federal government will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Congresswoman Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Representative Barbara Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday. The California congresswoman said she is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose and is experiencing "cold-like symptoms." "I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated," the 75-year-old Democrat wrote. "I'm so grateful for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

425K+
Followers
51K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy