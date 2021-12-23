ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Ravens Voted To Pro Bowl, Including Jackson, Duvernay

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369YIc_0dU6MmZh00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore Ravens have been voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of eight teams sending at least five players to the game.

TE Mark Andrews, RS Devin Duvernay, QB Lamar Jackson, FB Patrick Ricard and K Justin Tucker have been selected to play in the Pro Bowl, which is the NFL’s all-star game. The game will be played on Feb. 26, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It’s Devin Duvernay’s first Pro Bowl nod, while it’s Tucker’s fifth. Jackson is back in the Pro Bowl after being passed over in 2020. It’s Andrews’ second time and Ricard’s third.

Mark Andrews is the only starter of the five.

Four former Ravens were also selected. Orlando Brown Junior, who was traded to the Chiefs; Matthew Judon, who signed with the Patriots offseason; Ryan Jensen, with Tampa Bay;  and Kyle Juszczyk, with the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts led all teams with a league-best seven selections.

WJZ’s Max McGee thinks Marquise Brown was snubbed. Do you think so?

