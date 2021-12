(Photo Courtesy of Syracuse Athletics) “Unfinished Business.” That was the sentiment echoed around the Syracuse locker room, and especially so amongst the Orange’s fifth-year returnees, coming into last season following a strong 5-0 start before the season was shut down in 2020. However, the season took a wildly different turn and at times it looked like, instead of having unfinished business to attend to, the Orange had no business to complete on the field at all.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO