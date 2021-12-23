Thursday Web Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory now covers all Illinois counties in the CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of Kankakee County, and also Lake County, Indiana. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, bands of moderate to heavy snow will be likely between noon and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS) The first snow accumulation of the season will have one to three inches of snowfall possible. Slippery travel conditions will be possible, especially during the early afternoon on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be turning cloudy tonight with...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO