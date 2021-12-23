ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City woman sentenced for 2019 triple-murder

 5 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing three people in 2019. The sentence was handed down...

6 including young child in Kan. home during drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:12a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to check shots in the area of the Hunter's Glen neighborhood near 45th Street North and K-96 Highway in the city of Maize, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
Police locate vehicle, driver in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Just after 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.
SALINA, KS
Police ID skeletal remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been missing for nearly two years. A man looking for deer antlers found the remains Dec. 22. Police said Monday...
BRANSON, MO
Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas City police investigating 2 Wednesday killings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154. Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Community Policy