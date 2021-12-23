ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pearl District attempted kidnapping suspect arrested

By Michaela Bourgeois
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An attempted kidnapping suspect in the Pearl District was arrested Wednesday, according to Portland Police Bureau.

The suspect, has been identified as 30-year-old Erick Alexander who was charged with kidnapping in the second degree.

According to authorities, Wednesday afternoon a community member called police after recognizing the suspect near Northwest 10 th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street.

Would-be kidnapper tries to snatch boy in Pearl District

On December 15, 2021, police responded to the attempted kidnapping call at 3:18 p.m. after a 6-year-old boy and his father were walking near The Fields Park at 1099 NW Overton Street when the suspect tried to grab him. The father fought off the suspect who then ran away.

PPB: Pearl District attempted kidnapping may not be isolated incident

Officials said the suspect is a stranger and this appears to be random.

Police also looked into a report that someone matching his description was closely following a mom pushing her baby in a stroller a half hour before the attempted kidnapping.

New photos released of attempted kidnapping suspect

The woman was walking on Northwest Northrup Street between Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest 10th Avenue, PPB said.

“If it is the same suspect and he was following another parent and baby it raises our concern level even higher, that he has some bad intent when it comes it kids, so it adds to the urgency here,” Allen said.

Police said while random kidnappings are rare, this is a warning for parents to be aware of the situations around them and to talk to their kids.

Erick Alexander was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.

Officials warn ‘roads are sheets of ice’ around the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of snowfall blanketed areas of Oregon and Washington Monday night along with a temperature dip leading to icy roadways. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday at 10 a.m. PBOT officials also anticipate black ice for Tuesday morning's commute. "The not-so-good news […]
