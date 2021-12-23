ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers: Rodgers, Adams, Clark named to Pro Bowl roster

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CzLs_0dU6KS5J00

The Green Bay Packers announced Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Clark, and Devante Adams have been named to the Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday.

Adams and Rodgers were named starters.

This is the eighth straight year and the 19th time in the last 20 years that the Packers had multiple Pro Bowl selections.

This is Adams' fifth straight selection, Clark's second trip to the Pro Bowl, and Rodgers 10th Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Aaron Jones will be named first alternate. Other alternates include Corey Bojorquez, Rasul Douglas, and Rashan Gary.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Honest Admission After Browns Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers survived an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns to walk out with a 24-22 win. Unfortunately, it seems like star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a setback. A Packers offensive lineman stepped on Rodgers’ broken toe during the game and he appeared to be in significant pain.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Brett Favre has request for Aaron Rodgers after surpassing his record

Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers sending record football to Brett Favre's grandson Parker

Aaron Rodgers is doing something very cool with his record football. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The first of the three TD passes gave Rodgers 443 in his career. That surpassed Brett Favre’s record of 442 touchdown passes with the Packers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy