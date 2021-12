CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 'Twas the Saturday before Christmas, and all throughout Charlotte, shoppers turned out to find a last-minute gift. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), more than 148 million people planned to hit up stores and the internet for last-minute deals. It's a slight drop from 2020's numbers when about 150 million people shopped 'til they dropped. Amidst the hustle and bustle, small business owners in the Queen City found themselves looking to get more customers at their doors and on their websites.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO