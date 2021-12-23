ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

SportStars NorCal Wrestler Rankings (152-285) | Dec. 22

By Chace Bryson
SFGate
 5 days ago

Sac-Joaquin Section Grapplers Top 8 Of The 14 Weight Classes In Our First Set Of NorCal Wrestler Rankings For The 2021-22 Season •. Roll out the mats and tape ‘em together, because wrestling is back. A year-long hiatus from the CIF postseason has vaulted the biggest names from Northern California prep...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Kingsport Times-News

This Week in Sports (Dec. 26)

This Week in Sports celebrates 'scrapbook' moments by featuring reader-submitted photos from athletic events for all ages, regardless of the outcome or level of competition. To share pictures of your athlete(s) or team, email your photos (along with a brief description) to scrapbook@sixriversmedia.com.
SPORTS
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball to play Lehigh Tuesday; school announces enhanced COVID protocols

Maryland men’s basketball will play Lehigh Tuesday evening after its previously scheduled matchup against Loyola Maryland was canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds program. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New ...
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

No. 1 Alabama without OC and No. 4 Cincy arrive for CFP semi

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama arrived Sunday in North Texas without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone, but coach Nick Saban expected both assistants to make it for the playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide said last Wednesday that...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

