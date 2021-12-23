LDS missionary returns home from hospital after being shot in Alabama

A missionary from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who was shot multiple times while serving in Alabama has returned home from the hospital, church officials report.

Michael Fauber, 18, was at the Birmingham Stake Center with two other missionaries and a group of people playing basketball when an unknown person entered the building.

After speaking with Fauber, the unidentified person shot him multiple times before fleeing the facility.

Fauber was released from the hospital earlier this week and was able to return home to Ohio Tuesday night.

In a statement, his parents shared their gratitude that their son is home and thanked the medical staff who cared for him over the past few weeks.

"We can't begin to express how grateful we are to all who have offered kind thoughts, charitable acts, and sincere prayers on our behalf. We will never forget the staff of the UAB Medical Center who cared for Michael with incredible diligence and skill. Michael's survival and recovery has been a literal miracle. Just as we continue to pray for a full recovery for our son, we pray for healing for the young men accused in this crime and hope that the time will come when they will become a great credit to their families and community. Above all, we are thankful for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate this week. He saved our son, and for this we will be eternally grateful. We wish you all a Merry Christmas!"

David and Rachel Fauber