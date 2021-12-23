Car crashes into Bethlehem home, one taken to hospital

One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a Bethlehem house Tuesday evening, emergency dispatchers said.

The 4:20 p.m. crash occurred at the two-story home in the 700 block of East Ninth Street, dispatchers said.

The couple who own the home initially asked for the public’s help in finding their dog, Kolby, who went missing after the crash, according to the couple’s Facebook post.

The dog later returned home on its own, the owner said.

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .