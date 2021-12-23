Word on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza Is That Lorne Michaels Could Be Leaving 'SNL'

No other person has had a bigger impact on American comedy than Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live. His sketch comedy show, which he created in 1975, spawned generations of comedy icons, from Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy, to Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler, to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Michaels almost singlehandedly directed the course of modern comedy today, thanks to a sketch comedy show he created that was originally critically panned, but is now widely considered a national treasure. Talking about the legacy of SNL and how he would like to be remembered, Lorne Michaels told Today: “The moment you begin to first of all talk about yourself in the third person or … worry about where your museum is going to go … it means you’re out of the game, and I love the game too much,” he said. “And why would you want to leave the game if you — if you’re good at it?” There has yet to be a major biopic featuring Lorne Michaels’ life. He was portrayed by Armen Weitzman in the film A Futile and Stupid Gesture, but no one seems to be planning a dedicated Lorne Michaels biopic. If movie execs decided to develop a Lorne Michaels biopic tomorrow, here are a few casting suggestions to help them find the perfect actor to portray Lorne Michaels on screen.

