Word on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza Is That Lorne Michaels Could Be Leaving 'SNL'

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For nearly 50 years, Lorne Michaels has been live from New York, with Saturday Night Live. That's almost half a century of Gilda Radner's "Roseanne Roseannadanna," Eddie Murphy's "Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood," "Wayne's World," Kristen Wiig's "Dooneese," more cowbell, and anything Kenan Thompson wants to do. If he stepped away from the...

