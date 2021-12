What were some critical observations to emerge from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16?. Taking the field for what could be his final time at Bank of America Stadium was always going to be an emotional occasion for Cam Newton. The iconic quarterback made a sensational return to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the team’s Week 10 game at the Arizona Cardinals, which saw things come full circle after a disastrous string of moves at the position under the current regime that began with the Auburn product’s initial release in 2020.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO