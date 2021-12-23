ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fire Damages Residential Building in Winnetka Area

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZamE_0dU6GxpC00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A fire damaged a residential building in the Winnetka area today, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 20200 block of West Cantara Street at 12:20 p.m. extinguished the flames in the three-story building in about 35 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

``Firefighters quickly and safely evacuated a mobility impaired female resident from a unit adjacent to the fire,'' Humphrey added.

The structure was described by the LAFD as an apartment building or town home consisting of two occupied floors above a ground-level garage. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Cns#Lafd#Accident
KFI AM 640

Former CHLA Mechanic Drops Wrongful Firing Suit

A former Children's Hospital Los Angeles employee dropped his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2020 for reporting that a colleague violated federal law by opening a valve and allowing the refrigerant Freon to be released from an air conditioning unit being repaired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy