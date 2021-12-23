Fire Damages Residential Building in Winnetka Area

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A fire damaged a residential building in the Winnetka area today, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 20200 block of West Cantara Street at 12:20 p.m. extinguished the flames in the three-story building in about 35 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

``Firefighters quickly and safely evacuated a mobility impaired female resident from a unit adjacent to the fire,'' Humphrey added.

The structure was described by the LAFD as an apartment building or town home consisting of two occupied floors above a ground-level garage. The cause of the fire was under investigation.