The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is required by state statute (Wis. Stat. 115.385) to generate a school report card and district report card for every publicly funded school and district in the state. The report cards are intended to help schools and districts use performance data to celebrate successes and improve their efforts to prepare students for their futures. These public report cards can be found online at: http://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards.

MERRILL, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO