Christmas travel forecast gets worse heading toward the holiday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As Christmastime nears here in north-central West Virginia, more and more Mountaineers are hitting the road to friends and family on these country roads.

Thursday will be the best (and last) day of the pre-Christmas travel.

Temperatures will start off in the teens and 20s making it feel like winter Thursday morning; however, those temperatures will me jumping into the upper 40s by the afternoon as clouds increase and the wind calms.

This will make it great weather for driving across West Virginia, Mid-Atlantic, and Ohio Valley on Christmas Eve Eve.

Friday will also be pleasant driving weather, but the wind will be a bit on the breezy side.

Gusts could exceed 30+ mph along I-68, Corridor H, as well as Routes 219, 32, and 33 Friday morning and will calm slightly throughout the day to gusting up to 25 MPH making the travel weather better as we head toward the afternoon with mild temperatures in the 50s.

When driving make sure to have sunglasses due to the low sun angle.

This would be especially helpful in the morning and afternoon near sunrise and sunset.

As we head into Saturday, showers are expected to be light off and on throughout the day.

This could slow you down heading to Grandmother’s house to open presents or to a relative for Christmas Dinner.

Wind gusts are expected to exceed 30-40 mph, especially in the mountains, so make sure to be mindful of the potential for rain and wind.

This is especially true for those traveling along I-68 and 79, Corridor H, as well as Routes 50, 219, 32, and 33.

Make sure to take a few extra minutes heading to your destination while going slowly if the weather will put a wrench in your travel plans. It is better to get there in the safest way possible.

