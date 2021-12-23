ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Christmas travel forecast gets worse heading toward the holiday

By Scott Sincoff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As Christmastime nears here in north-central West Virginia, more and more Mountaineers are hitting the road to friends and family on these country roads.

Thursday will be the best (and last) day of the pre-Christmas travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362FT0_0dU6FNSB00

Temperatures will start off in the teens and 20s making it feel like winter Thursday morning; however, those temperatures will me jumping into the upper 40s by the afternoon as clouds increase and the wind calms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZd0m_0dU6FNSB00

This will make it great weather for driving across West Virginia, Mid-Atlantic, and Ohio Valley on Christmas Eve Eve.

Friday will also be pleasant driving weather, but the wind will be a bit on the breezy side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4gHa_0dU6FNSB00

Gusts could exceed 30+ mph along I-68, Corridor H, as well as Routes 219, 32, and 33 Friday morning and will calm slightly throughout the day to gusting up to 25 MPH making the travel weather better as we head toward the afternoon with mild temperatures in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3Tu6_0dU6FNSB00

When driving make sure to have sunglasses due to the low sun angle.

This would be especially helpful in the morning and afternoon near sunrise and sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xVLd3_0dU6FNSB00

As we head into Saturday, showers are expected to be light off and on throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpVFC_0dU6FNSB00

This could slow you down heading to Grandmother’s house to open presents or to a relative for Christmas Dinner.

Wind gusts are expected to exceed 30-40 mph, especially in the mountains, so make sure to be mindful of the potential for rain and wind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YV4RX_0dU6FNSB00

This is especially true for those traveling along I-68 and 79, Corridor H, as well as Routes 50, 219, 32, and 33.

Make sure to take a few extra minutes heading to your destination while going slowly if the weather will put a wrench in your travel plans. It is better to get there in the safest way possible.

Stick with the StormTracker 12 weather team throughout the winter for the latest weather updates on Facebook , Twitter , the StormTracker 12 app on Android and Apple devices, and on wboy.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Lifestyle
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

New equestrian campground coming to North Bend State Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new equestrian campground with a covered corral and 20 stalls is being developed at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reports. Department of Resources Director Stephen McDaniel announced the project during a recent meeting of the Shiloh Trail Riders. He said it was prompted by a […]
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve Eve#Weather#Christmas Dinner#Mountaineers#Corridor H#Stormtracker
WBOY 12 News

NCWV Airport seeing near pre-pandemic levels of travel before holidays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — During the peak of holiday travel, the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) had seen lots of travelers come through the terminal. Airport officials estimated roughly 1,000 passengers have boarded planes in the days leading up to Christmas. After a slow 2020 holiday season and travel year altogether, airport director Rick Rock […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBOY 12 News

Stonewall Resort holds annual Christmas Dinner

ROANOKE, W.Va.- Stonewall Resort held its holiday dinner on Dec. 25. The annual Christmas buffet in the Stillwaters restaurant ran from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The cost of a reservation for one adult was $42. Much like the annual Thanksgiving buffet, traditional holiday food was served along with some other non-traditional dishes. For many […]
ROANOKE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy