Andrew Niedermaier produced 23 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists for Parsippany in its 37-36 victory against Butler in the Butler Tournament in Butler. Matthew Niedermaier added six points, six boards and four steals for Parsippany (1-1) while his teammate Nicholas DePietro supplied six points, three rebounds, two dimes and two steals.

BUTLER, NJ ・ 45 MINUTES AGO