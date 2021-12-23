ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU museum displays Christmas traditions from across the world

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LF91w_0dU6EX0000

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—If you’re a history buff and love Christmas then its time for you to check out a very special collection at Michigan State University’s museum.

The “Val R. Berryman Christmas Traditions Collection” has 5,000 artifacts related to Christmas customs that are celebrated worldwide. The oldest piece in this collection is from 1854.

“It’s fun to see the cultural diversity of Christmas customs,” said Lynne Swanson, The Cultural Collections Manager at Michigan State University.

Swanson loves showing people the “Val R. Berryman Christmas Traditions Collection.”

She says it brings so much insight ​into unique Christmas customs.

“It covers many countries and many cultures. Europe, North and South America and even Asia, and even Africa,” Swanson said.

The collection was compiled by Val Berryman who was MSU’s curator of history for 50 years. When he passed away, the collection was gifted to MSU’s museum. It’s been used in many exhibitions, and it’s available on loan to other museums

“It is massive. There are cases that line an entire wall, and you really don’t know what you’re going to get,” said Berkley Sorrells, a student research assistant at MSU.

Sorrells writes online collection spotlights for the MSU Museum.

“While there are so many classic depictions of Santa Claus [that are] challenging the ideas of what we see as traditional Christmas materials and what that can look like around the world was something that was really important to me,” Sorrells said.

Some objects include Krampus figures that are famous around central Europe. Krampus is known for traveling with St. Nick and disciplining naughty kids, and it features Father Frost who is a famous Santa figure from Russia.

“I really value this collection because of the amazing diversity in the age of the pieces,” Swanson said, “the way we put stockings out on Christmas Eve in the Netherlands, they use their shoe they put that out to be filled with candy and treats.”

The collection is available for people to see all year long, only an appointment should be scheduled prior to visitation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

COVID-19 testing centers see long lines amid holiday celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As omicron continues to increase and the holidays are set to come to an end, many people will be heading to testing sites around mid-Michigan. For many, the lines are already starting to get long. This morning, the lines were wrapped around the corner at the Frandor site. A lot of […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

MSU faculty remember anti-apartheid leader

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The world remembers a social justice leader who helped end apartheid segregation in South Africa. Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s most notable work may have been done half a world away, but his legacy can be seen at Michigan State University. “When you met him you immediately felt that sense of aspiration […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Christmas, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
WLNS

Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92

(AP) — Edward O. Wilson, the pioneering Harvard biologist who advanced the provocative theory that human behavior such as war and altruism has a genetic basis and warned against the decline of ecosystems, has died. He was 92. Wilson was “called ‘Darwin’s natural heir,’ and was known affectionately as ‘the ant man’ for his pioneering […]
SCIENCE
WLNS

Hundreds of parakeets dropped off at Michigan animal shelter

ROMEO, Mich. (AP) — An animal shelter in Michigan has been inundated with hundreds of parakeets. The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night, The Detroit News reported. “We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations

(AP) — After struggling with the coronavirus for far too long, the world understands all too well Belgium’s word of the year, “knaldrang!” — the urge to party, the need to let loose. Yet as New Year celebrations approach, the omicron variant is casting more gloom. Several countries are considering more restrictions to add to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Msu#Christmas Eve#The Msu Museum
WLNS

Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) – Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Country
Netherlands
WLNS

‘He-Man’ artist and toy designer T. Mark Taylor dies at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday at his Southern California home. He was 80. The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an email to The Associated Press […]
CELEBRITIES
WLNS

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would […]
NEWARK, NJ
WLNS

Stores see end of year gift through high holiday sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The risk of COVID-19 did not stop people from hitting the stores this holiday season.In fact, reports show this year more people shopped compared to last year. Not as many people were at stores today compared to right before Christmas. But still, shoppers say they’re using the day to spend their […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy