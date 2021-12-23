ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi'an

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — China ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. State media reported that...

Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
AFP

China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials as city grapples with Covid lockdown

Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi'an, China's disciplinary body said Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero-Covid approach. China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. The world's most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi'an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.
investing.com

China shuts down (again), 13 million people in lockdown

Investing.com - Only a few dozen cases (91 according to official data), but the Chinese government has decided to impose a lockdown for the 13 million residents of the city of Xi'an, famous for the Terracotta Army, a few weeks before the Chinese New Year holiday and the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
AFP

China's Xi'an imposes 'strictest' controls to halt Covid outbreak

The locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an on Monday tightened Covid-19 controls to the "strictest" level, banning residents from driving cars around town in an effort to control the country's worst outbreak in 21 months. Restrictions tightened further on Monday as Xi'an announced it would impose the "strictest social control measures", according to a city government social media account.
Andover Townsman

German health minister expects virus surge around New Year's

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister said Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around New Year's and people will likely need a fourth vaccine shot to maintain the best immune response against COVID-19. Shortly later the national disease control center said the country has now recorded its first death of someone with the new omicron variant.
AFP

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases climb

Hundreds of thousands more people were ordered to stay home in northern China Tuesday, joining millions under strict lockdown as authorities raced to contain a surge in Covid cases that have reached a 21-month high. Nearby cities have also logged cases linked to the flare-up, with Yan'an -- about 300 kilometres (186 miles) from Xi'an -- Tuesday shuttering businesses and ordering hundreds of thousands of people in one district to stay indoors.
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WEHT/WTVW

Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
