Blac Youngsta Seemingly Mocks Late Rival Young Dolph in New Music Video Filmed in Cemetary

By BreAnna Bell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis rapper Blac Youngsta has come under fire over the last few days as Young Dolph fans are taking offense at some of his latest jabs aimed at the late artist. Dolph was gunned down on Nov. 17 while visiting a local cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. His...

HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph's Girlfriend & Children Deliver Emotional Speech At Late Rapper's Memorial Service

Memphis, TN – Young Dolph was laid to rest with a public memorial service attended by thousands at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday afternoon (December 16). Dolph’s longtime girlfriend, Mia Jaye, and two children, 7-year-old Adolph Thornton III and 4-year-old Aria Ella Thornton, graced the stage and gave heartbreaking speeches, commemorating the man they all loved dearly. The event was held less than a month after the Paper Route Empire rapper was murdered in his hometown.
hotnewhiphop.com

Grove Hero Drives Through Blac Youngsta's Grandma's Hood After Young Dolph Diss

Paper Route Empire representative, comedian Grove Hero, went off on rapper Blac Youngsta this week, driving through Youngsta's old neighborhood where his grandmother allegedly lives and showing how broken-down it looks. Grove Hero shared the videos on Instagram and taunted Youngsta, telling him to stop dissing people and return to his old 'hood to help his community.
NME

Young Dolph laid to rest in Memphis

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph in Memphis on Tuesday (November 30), following the rapper’s death earlier in the month. The rapper – real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr – was shot and killed as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.
rapradar.com

Video: Blac Youngsta “I’m Assuming”

Blac Youngsta shares a moment of clarity in his new video. At a cemetary, the Memphis rapper weighs on beefs and rings off on his unnamed nemesis. The track arrives in the midst of the backlash he has received for performing his 2016 Young Dolph diss song, “Shake Sum”.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph's Partner Shares Heartbreaking Video Tribute

Memphis rapper Young Dolph's passing last month was a hard one to stomach. The 36-year-old rapper had always been one of the leaders of his community, constantly making sure to give back to the people around him, as well as anybody having a hard time making ends meet. Dolph's generosity and philanthropy have been documented at length over the years, and his partner Mia Jaye has long advocated that "Black men deserve to grow old."
thesource.com

Key Glock Shares Photo of Himself With Young Dolph

Key Glock shared a photo of himself with the late rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, on Instagram. Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis while picking up cookies for his mother at his favorite cookie spot. The post also includes lyrics from Dolph’s track, “Talking To My Scale.”
CELEBRITIES
Blac Youngsta
Young Dolph
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Leads Young Dolph Tribute At Rolling Loud L.A.

People across the world continue to mourn the loss of Young Dolph. The rapper was shot and killed in Memphis in November while visiting a local cookie shop. Friends, fans, supporters, and the rap game as a whole paid tribute and reflected on the impact he had on the game.
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Shares "Long Live Dolph" Music Video

Many are still reeling from the death of Young Dolph. The Memphis legend passed away on Nov. 17th after he was fatally shot in his hometown. Friends, family, and peers shared their condolences on social media, including Gucci Mane who developed a tight-knit relationship with Dolph over the years. "R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart," he wrote shortly after the news broke.
hotnewhiphop.com

Unfoonk & Blac Youngsta Release New Joint, “Silent”

Unfoonk and Blac Youngsta have come together to give us “Silent,” and nearly two-and-a-half minute long track that sees the two trade verses over upbeat production. The song also received a music video, which finds our two recording artists dripping in ice while hanging out in a classy establishment, sipping on some wine.
B106

Blac Youngsta Performs Young Dolph Diss Track ‘Shake Sum’ Following Dolph’s Death – Watch

It looks like Blac Youngsta is not letting go of his beef with the late Young Dolph after Youngsta was filmed performing a Dolph diss in the club. On Friday (Dec. 17), Blac Youngsta rapped his 2016 Young Dolph diss track “Shake Sum” during his performance at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas. Video of his performance started circulating on social media on Saturday (Dec. 18). You can watch them at the bottom of this post.
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Booted From CMG: Rumors

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta may have lost his record label deal with Collective Music Group. According to reports from No Jumper and other hip-hop media outlets, the 31-year-old music artist was released from his deal at Yo Gotti's CMG. This news has not been confirmed and is simply rumored, for now. We have reached out to a representative for CMG and have not heard back yet. We will update this article once more information is available.
Vulture

Gucci Mane Remembers Young Dolph in Tribute ‘Long Live Dolph’

Gucci Mane is remembering his late collaborator Young Dolph. The rapper paid tribute with new song “Long Live Dolph” just over a month after Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in a shooting on November 17. “RIP to Dolph, long, long live the legend / From Memphis to the six, they felt you in the bricks,” Gucci raps. “The day you died, it broke my heart, a day I won’t forget / One thing you know, you’re missed, one thing you know, we pissed.” Gucci, an icon of Atlanta trap, collaborated with Memphis rapper Dolph on the mixtapes EastAtlantaMemphis in 2013 and Felix Brothers, also with Peewee Longway, in 2015. Gucci’s music video for “Long Live Dolph” includes footage from Dolph’s memorial and images of the two rappers together. “Never get your flowers while you’re here, and damn, that says a lot,” Gucci raps. “All this senseless violence that I’m seein’, I swear it needs to stop.”
hotnewhiphop.com

NLE Choppa Explains Comparisons To Michael Jackson & Tupac

We're inching closer to the release of his anticipated Me vs. Me effort and NLE Choppa is ready for his 2022 takeover. The Memphis rapper has spent the better parts of 2020 and 2021 educating the masses on his herbal remedies and holistic approaches to life, but Choppa recently told us for our 12 Days of Christmasseries that he wants to return to his musical roots.
