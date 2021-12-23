ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Little Rock Police Department provides Christmas dinner for Arkansas community

By Alexis Nalley
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV2o6_0dU6CfKC00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officers with the Little Rock Police Department gave away more than 300 Christmas turkeys Wednesday morning.

The Little Rock Police Foundation sponsored a Christmas drive-thru where they provided Christmas dinner along with side items and even toys.

Which restaurants will be open on Christmas?

The foundation said they hope to have more events that bring the police department and the community together in the future.

“If there’s an opportunity to help your fellow man and that’s what Christmas is all about, is giving,” Timothy Anderson with the Little Rock Police Foundation said. “The Little Rock Police Department gives every day, and it also says the police are your friends.”

Police said they wanted to meet the needs of the community this year to let people know they care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Dinner
FOX 16 News

Two dead in Christmas morning shootings in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Violence overnight has left two men dead and another person injured in Pine Bluff. 30-year-old Shamarrius “Mario” Henderson and 24-year-old Deondrick Clark are the victims. Police responded to the initial call just after 3:00 a.m. at an address in the 300 block of West 15th. Henderson was found in a car […]
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy