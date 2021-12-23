ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Autopsy: Vincent Jackson died from chronic alcohol use; suffered from stage 2 CTE

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

A new autopsy report released Wednesday revealed former San Diego Chargers wideout Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use.

Jackson, who was found dead in February in a Florida hotel room, had a blood alcohol content of about .28 grams per deciliter and the manner of his death was “natural,” according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report. The report notes that Jackson, 38, also suffered from the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

Petco Park transforms to house football field for 1st time

Jackon’s family previously divulged that he had stage 2 CTE and said the longtime NFL standout used alcohol to deal with the side effects of head trauma during his career. They also say Jackson’s brain will be donated to Boston University for a CTE study.

A 2017 study published by Boston University researchers determined that CTE was found in 99% of the studied brains obtained from NFL players and in 91% of the brains from college football players.

In a statement to WFLA last week, Dr. Ann McKee, chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System, called Jackson a “brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s.”

“That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace,” McKee said. “What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGSAr_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers prepares to enter the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL game on December 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzLpk_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Vincent Jackson #83 (C) of the San Diego Chargers sits on the bench during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 16, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lA6TR_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 16, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzwQq_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Ryan Matthews #24 of the San Diego Chargers celebrates his touchdown run with teammates Kory Sperry #82 and Vincent Jackson #83 against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL Game on September 25, 2011 at Qualcomm Stadium in San DIego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfeQd_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 2: Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during their NFL Game on October 2, 2011 at Qualcomm Stadium in San DIego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCxoi_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers celebrates his touchdown with Greg Jennings #85 for a 7-0 lead over the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium on November 6, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmhGF_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers turns up field after his catch against the Denver Broncos at Qualcomm Stadium on November 27, 2011 in San Diego, California. The Broncos went on to win 16-13. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w70L_0dU6BrdT00
    INDIANAPOLIS – JANUARY 13: Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers celebrates after he scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during their AFC Divisional Playoff game at the RCA Dome on January 13, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Chargers won 28-24. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDt4O_0dU6BrdT00
    SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Vincent Jackson #83 of the San Diego Chargers tries to catch the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL game on November 29, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Photos: Johnson leads San Diego State past UTSA in Frisco Bowl

Drafted by the Chargers out of Northern Colorado in 2005, Jackson played seven seasons in San Diego where he earned two of his three Pro Bowl selections in 2009 and 2011. He signed a five-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and played his last season there in 2016.

Jackson finished his NFL career with 540 receptions, more than 9,000 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns in 155 games.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Ex-NFL Player Who Killed 7, Including Self, in Shooting Had 'Unusually Severe' CTE, Researchers Say

A former NFL player who shot and killed six people before taking his own life was suffering from a severe case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), researchers say. Philip Adams’ brain was found to have “unusually severe” frontal lobe damage from being hit in the head repeatedly during his six-season football career, according to a team of University of Boston researchers who were asked to study his brain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Complex

Former NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Fatally Shot 6 People and Himself, Had CTE

Former NFL player Phillip Adams suffered from CTE. Dr. Anne McKee, the Boston University CTE Center neuropathologist and director who studied the 32-year-old’s brain, shared the information on Tuesday alongside York County coroner Sabrina Gast, USA Today reports. In April, Adams fatally shot himself after killing Dr. Robert Lesslie,...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Cte#Wfla#The San Diego Chargers#The Cincinnati Bengals
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Win (out) and you’re in: Dolphins get help they need to make playoffs ahead of Monday night game at Saints

The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts becomes 4th rookie TE in NFL history to reach impressive milestone

Kyle Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, going to the Atlanta Falcons. He’s paid immediate dividends for the Falcons, racking up and impressive amount of catches in his first season as a pro after dominating in 2020 at Florida. Now, he’s joined some...
NFL
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy