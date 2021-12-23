TCSO gives gifts instead of tickets

TULSA, Okla. — Imagine you're driving down the road and see the flashing lights of a patrol car, then a deputy comes up, and instead of giving you a ticket, he gives you a Christmas gift. That's what happened to a few lucky drivers Wednesday.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is using the holiday season to ramp up its gift-giving. Deputy Justin Anderson said deputies were given 100 dollar gift cards to hand out to the community.

“Anytime you get to interact with the community in a positive manner. It makes you feel good that you’re out here truly making somebody’s life better. Especially on a time that can be difficult to be spending time with family and sometimes being short on cash so hopefully, this really helps them out,” said Deputy Anderson.

Deputies pulled over drivers to give them the gift cards. Deputy Anderson said the first drivers were confused until he explained why he was there.

“A lot of people we pulled over today and gifted these cards to were very nervous thinking they had done something wrong. And that’s always the thing that a lot of people think and instead, they’re getting a positive interaction with law enforcement,” said Deputy Anderson.

He said some people got emotional when they learned the real reason of the stop. He said being able to make a real difference in someone's life, especially this close to Christmas is truly rewarding.

“It’s sad seeing them in that state of mind but it also feels good that you were able to make contact with somebody that it’s gonna change their Christmas and make it just easier through the holidays,” said Deputy Anderson.

Deputy Anderson said everyone that received a gift card Wednesday, of course, was happy, but even happier when it didn't come with a ticket as well.