ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

TCSO gives gifts instead of tickets

By Kaitlyn Rivas
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y15Tf_0dU6BY3m00

TULSA, Okla. — Imagine you're driving down the road and see the flashing lights of a patrol car, then a deputy comes up, and instead of giving you a ticket, he gives you a Christmas gift. That's what happened to a few lucky drivers Wednesday.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is using the holiday season to ramp up its gift-giving. Deputy Justin Anderson said deputies were given 100 dollar gift cards to hand out to the community.

“Anytime you get to interact with the community in a positive manner. It makes you feel good that you’re out here truly making somebody’s life better. Especially on a time that can be difficult to be spending time with family and sometimes being short on cash so hopefully, this really helps them out,” said Deputy Anderson.

Deputies pulled over drivers to give them the gift cards. Deputy Anderson said the first drivers were confused until he explained why he was there.

“A lot of people we pulled over today and gifted these cards to were very nervous thinking they had done something wrong. And that’s always the thing that a lot of people think and instead, they’re getting a positive interaction with law enforcement,” said Deputy Anderson.

He said some people got emotional when they learned the real reason of the stop. He said being able to make a real difference in someone's life, especially this close to Christmas is truly rewarding.

“It’s sad seeing them in that state of mind but it also feels good that you were able to make contact with somebody that it’s gonna change their Christmas and make it just easier through the holidays,” said Deputy Anderson.

Deputy Anderson said everyone that received a gift card Wednesday, of course, was happy, but even happier when it didn't come with a ticket as well.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gift#Gift Cards#Tcso
The Associated Press

AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season. Two people with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league informed the NHL Players’ Association it was exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Games because there was a material disruption to the season.
NHL
CBS News

Congresswoman Barbara Lee tests positive for COVID-19

Representative Barbara Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday. The California congresswoman said she is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose and is experiencing "cold-like symptoms." "I know it could have been much worse had I not been vaccinated," the 75-year-old Democrat wrote. "I'm so grateful for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

788K+
Followers
122K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy