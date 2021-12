IARN — Over the past weekend, Mother Nature continued to show us that she has power. No matter what time of year it is, she can wield that power any way she wants to. Unless you have been living under a rock, you have seen the storm damage that happened from Arkansas all the way to Ohio on Friday night. The brunt of the damage is being seen in the town of Mayfield, Kentucky. Pictures and videos on social media show the utter destruction of a town that has been, for all intents and purposes, blown off the map.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO