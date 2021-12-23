ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Local faith groups come together to help Afghan refugees resettle in Texas

By Britt Moreno
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman gave birth to a healthy, baby girl only to abandon her homeland with her newborn two days later.

This mother fled without knowing if she would have food, water or even milk for her baby. She was unsure how she would provide shelter for her newborn.

Now, she is living with her infant in a south Austin apartment.

Austin is resettling the most Afghan refugees in Texas

Her story is just one of hundreds that describe the upheaval Afghan refugees have lived through when the Taliban seized control of their country.

In the spirit of the holiday season, folks here in Central Texans are realizing that grace is needed now more than ever before.

A group of Episcopalians from St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church has teamed up with local Muslims and Jews who formed Austin Jews for Refugees to help refugees like that mother start a new life here in Texas.

“It’s been a wonderful partnership. We hope it continues to grow and prosper, and we are learning from each other. That’s the way it ought to be in this country” said Russ Apfel with Austin Jews for Refugees.

WATCH: RRISD middle schoolers write welcome letters to Afghan refugees

The faith-based group of people who have varying beliefs are bound by the mission to help those less fortunate. Volunteers drive refugees to doctor’s appointments and help them run errands. They gather clothes for children of all ages and food for families. They’ve also collected thousands of dollars in donations.

Apfel told KXAN’s Britt Moreno, “By far, the number one need is housing”. He said many of the refugees are in temporary housing.

“We need funds for food, furniture, clothing, and we need jobs” said Apfel. He said refugees want to be self-sufficient.

Austin Jewish congregations set up apartments for incoming Afghan refugees

Austin Jews for Refugees works with Refugee Services of Texas, which is the only resettlement agency in Austin. Apfel said the faith groups have helped more than 500 Afghan refugees so far.

“Right now, we have 21 pregnant women and families with children of all ages,” Apfel said.

The need will continue into the new year as Apfel expects another 500 Afghan refugees by February. Austin is now home to the most Afghan refugees in Texas, with San Antonio following closely behind.

To help with donations or provide jobs:

HEATHER CURTIS
5d ago

Go to great lengths for refugees that need to go back to their own country. We have Americans that are in need, you going to help them? So sick and tired of refugees getting a free pass to come to America, while Americans are the ones who are actually suffering.

user911
5d ago

I bet none of the church members read the Quran before offering. I am not a Islamic scholar but I have found 109 verses that direct violence as in death to non Muslims and the Quran forbids assimilation to other cultures. A good Muslim can't be a moderate for their is no room in the Quran for moderation.

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
Crooks print real DMV temp tags to cover up crimes. Where’s the oversight?

A KXAN investigation found criminals have the ability to access the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles' dealership database with relative ease. The result is a $200 million criminal enterprise where real temporary tags, with fake information, are printed and sold to all 50 states, allowing violent criminals the ability to hide from law enforcement in plain sight. Our investigation explores how effective TxDMV's oversight measures are and what it can do in the future.
