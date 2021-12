Two people were killed and an 11-year-old boy among 23 others wounded in citywide shootings from Friday, 5 p.m. to Monday, 5 a.m. A man was found shot to death Saturday night in Logan Square on the Northwest Side. About 10:40 p.m., police found Giovanni J. Lozano, 24, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head in the 3000 block of North Avers Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO