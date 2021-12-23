SF's Chase Center releases mini-doc highlighting Metallica's international community

SAN FRANCISCO — Metallica sure knows how to throw a birthday party. Tickets to the band’s two 40th anniversary concerts were offered to members of their fan club. At the first of those on Friday night, Metallica absolutely played the show for those fans. The set list was a career retrospective, with at least one song from each of their albums, and rather than sticking to the mainstream hits, they chose deep cuts and fan favorites to truly celebrate their history.

10 DAYS AGO