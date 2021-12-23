SF's Chase Center releases mini-doc highlighting Metallica's international community

(hennemusic) Metallica kicked off their 40th anniversary celebrations in San Francisco, CA on Thursday (December 17th) as Mayor London Breed declared "Metallica Day" in the city. Drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo received news of the honor form the Mayor during a ceremony at the city's Chase Center, notes...
If you listened to me Sunday afternoon or checked out this review, you know that I made a quick trek to the West Coast to see Metallica's first 40th anniversary show on Friday night. And even though I couldn't be there in-person for the second and final celebration Sunday night, thanks to modern technology, I was able to catch the livestream in its entirety via Amazon Prime.
Before entering the history books as half of thrash metal’s famed Big Four, Metallica and Slayer were a pair of feisty young upstarts, slogging it out on the Orange County club circuit, united in their disdain for hair metal and their commitment to making the fastest, heaviest music that the world had ever known.
"We were created to do this." There was no arguing with James Hetfield's statement when he declared it to the more than 18,000 fans for the first night of Metallica's 40th anniversary celebration on Friday, Dec. 17. San Francisco's Chase Center was packed to the brim with an audience made up exclusively of members from Metallica's fan club, representing cities, states and countries from across the globe.
The Coda Collection have teamed up with Metallica for 40th Anniversary shows, which will be available for fans to livestream. The exclusive two-night free global live stream of the band’s full hometown performances at San Francisco’s Chase Center are in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary. Shows...
If you missed this past weekend’s 40th anniversary live celebrations from Metallica, or are looking to relive the experience, you’re in luck. The livestreams of the band’s pair of shows which took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA this past weekend will be made available on-demand via Amazon Prime‘s The Coda Collection this coming weekend in the United States. They’ll also be available to view on Amazon Prime internationally. Availability details for both shows can be found here.
SAN FRANCISCO — Metallica sure knows how to throw a birthday party. Tickets to the band’s two 40th anniversary concerts were offered to members of their fan club. At the first of those on Friday night, Metallica absolutely played the show for those fans. The set list was a career retrospective, with at least one song from each of their albums, and rather than sticking to the mainstream hits, they chose deep cuts and fan favorites to truly celebrate their history.
NASHVILLE, TENN. – (December 17, 2021) – Rising Country songwriter and performing artist, Dallas Remington, known for her energy and ambition, has released a new live acoustic version of the Metallica hit song, “Enter Sandman,” to digital music platforms. The song was Metallica’s biggest radio hit, and it’s considered their signature song, which was written by Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. Production, engineering, mixing and mastering of Dallas’ version was by Corey Lawson at Claw Sound Studios. Studio musicians on the project included drums and percussion by Dave Ryan, acoustic guitar Jeff Duke, Dobro was played by Lance Martin and acoustic guitar and vocals were by Dallas Remington. “Enter Sandman” is available on all digital streaming and download platforms at smarturl.it/entersandman_DR.
After all this time, Metallica still refuses to be predictable. Celebrating its 40th anniversary as a band with the first of two special fan-club-only shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Friday, Dec. 17, the Bay Area heavy metal legends made good on their promise to throw a proper hometown birthday bash.
Måneskin has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing the making of the clip for the band’s latest single, “MAMMAMIA.”. The clip shows the Italian rockers rehearsing the script, which calls for the other band members to pretend to kill frontman Damiano David. We see the movie magic that went into David being drowned in a toilet by drummer Ethan Torchio, stabbed with a knife by bassist Victoria De Angelis, and bludgeoned with Thomas Raggi‘s guitar.
Weezer earned a top 21 story from August 2021 after they shared their cover of Metallica's 1991 megahit "Enter Sandman," which comes from the "The Metallica Blacklist" album that was released on September 10th. The special covers album was released by Metallica as part of their 20th anniversary celebration of...
Starting in January, AXS TV will begin airing select past episodes of the popular performance series Live from the Artists Den, including shows featuring Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant and The Killers. The season will kick off on Wednesday, January 12 with ID’s performance, which was recorded in 2013 at the...
Crosses, Deftones frontman ‘s side-project with guitarist Shaun Lopez has a new record deal. According to an Instagram post from Lopez, the band recently signed a “worldwide deal” with Warner Records, the same label that reps Deftones. “Looking forward to working with such an amazing crew,” Lopez...
Deftones frontman celebrated the holidays with his side-project, Crosses. The duo, made up of Moreno and guitarist Shaun Lopez, released a new recording on Christmas Eve: a cover of the Q Lazzarus song “Goodbye Horses.” You may recall the original from its memorable use in the movie The Silence of the Lambs.
Muse isn’t going into 2022 quietly. During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, captured by a fan on Twitter, frontman Matt Bellamy shared a teaser of a new Muse song, and boy is it heavy. Not just “Knights of Cydonia” or “Hysteria” heavy — we’re talking screaming vocals and giant, chugging breakdown guitar riffs heavy.
No band had a bigger breakout year in 2021 than Måneskin. The Italian rockers started out the year by winning Europe’s long-running Eurovision Song Contest, which previously helped launch the careers of artists including ABBA and Céline Dion. Soon, Måneskin made their way to the States thanks to their viral cover of The Four Seasons‘ “Beggin’,” which was the longest-running number-one single of 2021 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
Nonpoint has premiered the video “Back in the Game,” a track off the band’s new EP, Ruthless. The clip, streaming now on YouTube, captures footage from Elias Soriano and company’s recent run of live shows, and showcases the group’s dedicated fanbase. “This song sums up...
Dave Mustaine shared a preview of the next Megadeth album in a recent Cameo for a fan. In the video, which was posted to YouTube, Mustaine plays a clip of a track called “Life in Hell” as a special holiday treat for the Cameo recipient. “I think that...
Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
Comments / 0