Los Angeles, CA

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To COVID Concerns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony was postponed Wednesday due to concerns about surging COVID-19 cases. “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and...

CBS LA

LAX Cancels 45 More Flights Tuesday Due to COVID-19 Issues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world Tuesday, as a wave of holiday week cancellations driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers. As of 8:30 a.m., 45 flights for the day had been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.com. There were also 76 delayed flights. “I had an earlier flight today and it got canceled last night,” said Stefanie Trowbridge, a traveler at LAX Tuesday. “Now I’m on a new flight but the line is so long for it, I don’t even know if I’m going to make it.” LAX’s website listed...
Issa Rae Says “Abusive” Music Industry Run By “Crooks And Criminals”

In addition to the dramatic plotlines and unexpected twists that made HBO’s recently-ended Insecure one of the hottest shows on TV, the songs and artists showcased throughout the series’ five-season run have also certified creator Issa Rae’s status as a curator within music circles. However, according to Rae, her time rubbing elbows with those in the music industry has been less than ideal, in fact, leading her to deem it “abusive” and run by “crooks and criminals” in a recent interview. “I thought Hollywood was crazy,” Rae told the Los Angeles Times in reference to her negative behind-the-scenes experiences. “The music industry,...
Critics Choice Awards Ceremony Postponed Due to Omicron Concerns

The Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday that it has postponed its in-person awards gala amid rising concerns regarding Covid-19 and the Omicron variant. The winners were set to be revealed by hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, Jan. 9. The ceremony will still broadcast live in person on The CW and TBS at some point, but it will no longer happen on that date as originally planned.
‘Cyrano’ Premiere in Los Angeles Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

United Artist Releasing’s upcoming premiere of “Cyrano” on Thursday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been postponed. “Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of CYRANO,” the studio said in a statement on Wednesday morning.
