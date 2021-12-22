Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To COVID Concerns

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world Tuesday, as a wave of holiday week cancellations driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to inconvenience travelers. As of 8:30 a.m., 45 flights for the day had been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware.com. There were also 76 delayed flights. “I had an earlier flight today and it got canceled last night,” said Stefanie Trowbridge, a traveler at LAX Tuesday. “Now I’m on a new flight but the line is so long for it, I don’t even know if I’m going to make it.” LAX’s website listed...

