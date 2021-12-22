Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To COVID Concerns

In addition to the dramatic plotlines and unexpected twists that made HBO’s recently-ended Insecure one of the hottest shows on TV, the songs and artists showcased throughout the series’ five-season run have also certified creator Issa Rae’s status as a curator within music circles.
However, according to Rae, her time rubbing elbows with those in the music industry has been less than ideal, in fact, leading her to deem it “abusive” and run by “crooks and criminals” in a recent interview.
“I thought Hollywood was crazy,” Rae told the Los Angeles Times in reference to her negative behind-the-scenes experiences. “The music industry,...
