ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Homeless shelter looks for volunteers for construction work

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSWZU_0dU68CoM00

GLEN ELK, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Center is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and looking for volunteers.

The mission is looking for volunteers to do construction work, helping fix and maintain the old buildings, the most recent one having been built in 1935.

Food services, office workers, drivers, and volunteers for other positions are in need.

“Volunteering opportunities are opening up again as the concern of the pandemic are leveling off to some extent, we still have to be mindful of all of that, and protect our population here and protect our population on the outside, so there will be more volunteer opportunities as time goes on,” said Lou Ortenzio, Executive Director at The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Center.

The Clarksburg Mission asked the Glen Elk community for help, from painting to remodeling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

United Way caring for homeless through the holidays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The holidays can be a tough time for those left on their own. The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is working to help remedy that for some. Through the shelter recently opened at the United Methodist Church in Clarksburg, people in the homeless community now have a place to go […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

New Years safety and fireworks with the Bridgeport Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The start of a new year will have people celebrating in many different ways. Alcohol consumption is common for adults during this time of year, and among other things, drinking leads to impaired judgement and reaction time. Fireworks and even sparklers can be dangerous when alcohol is not involved, but for someone […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homeless Shelter#Construction Work#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy