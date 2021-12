Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through November 22, 2021. A woman was the victim of battery on 11/16/2021. She contacted PD to report that during an argument, the batterer had pulled her hair, pulled her by her arms, and shoved her out of the bedroom — all against her will and without her permission.

