ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fURD_0dU67t0M00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is sentenced for sex trafficking.

Lexus Deshawn Hobbs, 23, will spend 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors online.

Fayetteville man arrested, charged with trafficking of minors

Hobbs was arrested back in February in connection with an online prostitution ring involving teen girls that ranged from Washington County to Springfield, Missouri.

Hobbs also has to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Prison#Prostitution#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith police investigating pedestrian-motorist accident

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a pedestrian-motorist accident on S. O St. and Towson ave. Officers said the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Accident reconstruction is underway at the scene, so drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice. FS Police are working […]
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bag of five puppies abandoned at QuikTrip Christmas night, Tulsa Police officers adopt four, QT employee takes one

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to the QuikTrip, 91st & Mingo, Christmas night to the report of abandoned property.  “Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” according to […]
TULSA, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy