Fayetteville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is sentenced for sex trafficking.

Lexus Deshawn Hobbs, 23, will spend 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors online.

Hobbs was arrested back in February in connection with an online prostitution ring involving teen girls that ranged from Washington County to Springfield, Missouri.

Hobbs also has to register as a sex offender.

