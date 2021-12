Chatham coach Todd Ervin won his 500th game as Chatham defeated New Providence, 69-60 in the Cougar Classic in Chatham. Ervin, who is in his 29th season as Chatham’s head coach and an alumnus of Chatham Borough, now has a 500-264 record at the Morris County School. His teams have won five Morris County Tournament titles, including three in a row from 2016-18. Under Ervin, Chatham won a Group 2 state title in 2007 and reached a Group 3 state final in 2018.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO