Brass Against reinvent Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Wake Up’ for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

By Matt Doria
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrass Against have put their signature, horn-driven spin on Rage Against The Machine’s 1992 classic ‘Wake Up’, which appears in the end credits of The Matrix Resurrections. The film was released yesterday (December 22) in US and UK cinemas, landing as the long-awaited fourth instalment in...

