ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania is ‘very happy’ with new beau, pal says

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dolores Catania has found a new man to be “loyal and lovable” with. After calling it quits with her boyfriend of four years, Dr. David Principe, this summer, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, has moved on with Paul Connell. “They’re very happy...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reportedly Has A New Man

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has several loves in her life, besides her family. She loves to do charitable work. In April of 2021, Dolores worked with organizations to donate medical supplies, food, and shoes to front-line workers at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey amid the start of […] The post Dolores Catania Reportedly Has A New Man appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Ex Joe Publicly Flirts With Her Friend Dolores Catania: ‘Sexy’

‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania posted a smoking hot bikini picture to Instagram that caught the attention of an old friend: newly-single Joe Giudice!. Joe Giudice, 49, is shooting his shot with a woman that his ex-wife Teresa Giudice, 49, knows very well. Joe, who just recently split from his girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi, flirted with Dolores Catania, 50, in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. Dolores, who stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her longtime bestie Teresa, rocked a sexy purple bikini and sunglasses while on the beach in her photo that she shared on Dec. 19. Joe, whose also known Dolores for a long, long time, wrote “Sexy” under the snapshot. God knows what Teresa must’ve thought about that!
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox slams ‘dead beat alcoholic’ baby daddy ahead of Christmas

Former Page Six party kid-turned-actress Julia Fox kicked off Christmas week airing out her messy relationship with her “dead beat dad” baby daddy Peter Artemiev. In a two-day rant on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems” star accused him of being an absent “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad,” who can be found “at… Lucien, Paul’s [Baby Grand], Casablanca, the streets etc.,” she alleged.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Reality Tea

Snooki Denies Rumors She’s Joining Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Snooki Says She’s “Terrified” Of RHONJ Drama

Real Housewives of New Jersey is slowly inching to its return, and there will be no shortage of drama from the ladies. Teresa Giudice is engaged to Luis Ruelas, but that doesn’t mean that the rumors about his past won’t cause some problems. Don’t come for Tre’s man — it never ends well. Jackie Goldschneider […] The post Snooki Denies Rumors She’s Joining Real Housewives Of New Jersey; Snooki Says She’s “Terrified” Of RHONJ Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of New Jersey Trailer: Teresa Giudice Flips A Table Again; Melissa Gorga And Jennifer Aydin Get Into A Physical Fight; Jackie Goldschneider Fights With Dolores Catania

The year is wrapping up and we’re looking forward to bigger (and hopefully wayyy better) things in 2022. And to kick the year off right, Bravo just graced us with the first trailer for the next season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. As always, the ladies understood the assignment and are bringing their A-game […] The post Real Housewives Of New Jersey Trailer: Teresa Giudice Flips A Table Again; Melissa Gorga And Jennifer Aydin Get Into A Physical Fight; Jackie Goldschneider Fights With Dolores Catania appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps Keeps In Touch With Michael Burchill, The Trip Concierge From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip might be over, but some “friendships” are built to last! For now, at least. While Andy Cohen recently confirmed we won’t be seeing a reunion from the show, at least we can look forward to season 2. The good news is that it’s already been filmed and it’s rumored to […] The post Luann de Lesseps Keeps In Touch With Michael Burchill, The Trip Concierge From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Catania
Person
Andy Cohen
People

RHONJ Season 12 Trailer Teases Teresa Giudice Family Drama and Her Big Fight with Margaret Josephs

It's safe to say that The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 12th season won't hold back on the drama — no matter how explosive it gets. On Monday, Bravo unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming season, which places Teresa Giudice at the center of much of the tense interactions between the ladies. Starting with issues within her own family, Teresa's 15-year-old daughter Milania confronts her about her brother Joe Gorga.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania’s Close Friend Speaks Out About Her New Relationship; Says “They Make A Great Match”

Dolores Catania posted a picture of herself and a new man to her Instagram stories this weekend, and the crowd went wild. Understandably, too. After years of watching Dolores try to justify her lackluster relationship with Dr. David Principe on Real Housewives of New Jersey, I think we all needed this one. At the end of season 10, Dolores […] The post Dolores Catania’s Close Friend Speaks Out About Her New Relationship; Says “They Make A Great Match” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Race Track#Bravolebrity#Instagram Story
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Describes Rude Encounter With Ramona Singer Who Thought She Was Gina Kirschenheiter

I know I’m not the only one who rolled my eyes a little bit when Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge announced their podcast, Two T’s In A Pod. I’m just thinking, “Does the world really need another Housewives podcast right now?” But if these two are going to be dishing about their behind-the-scenes encounters with […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Describes Rude Encounter With Ramona Singer Who Thought She Was Gina Kirschenheiter appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shares an Epic Photo of Her and Louie’s Kids at Her Engagement Party

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had the most fabulous engagement party with friends and family. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her fiancé celebrated their recent engagement in an epic way with a glamorous gathering that included Teresa's four daughters, her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Louie's family members were also in attendance for the special occasion, including his sons, his brother and sisters, and his parents.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Lisa Vanderpump Drops Dirty Joke On Andy Cohen While Teasing The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Bravo reunions are, quite simply, a beautiful sight to behold. Whether it's Shahs of Sunset arguments or Below Deck revelations or Real Housewives catfights, the reunions tend to deliver even more drama as they rehash the ups and downs of a season. (Case in point: RHBH’s sit-down that dug deep into Erika Jayne’s legal problems.) It will likely be no different for Vanderpump Rules, which is still in the throes of airing its Season 9 mishaps. The upcoming reunion already wrapped filming, and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump decided to drop one of her signature raunchy jokes on Andy Cohen whilst promoting it.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Page Six

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy