‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania is ‘very happy’ with new beau, pal says

‘RHONJ’ star Dolores Catania posted a smoking hot bikini picture to Instagram that caught the attention of an old friend: newly-single Joe Giudice!. Joe Giudice, 49, is shooting his shot with a woman that his ex-wife Teresa Giudice, 49, knows very well. Joe, who just recently split from his girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi, flirted with Dolores Catania, 50, in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. Dolores, who stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her longtime bestie Teresa, rocked a sexy purple bikini and sunglasses while on the beach in her photo that she shared on Dec. 19. Joe, whose also known Dolores for a long, long time, wrote “Sexy” under the snapshot. God knows what Teresa must’ve thought about that!

