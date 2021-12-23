ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID tests are on everyone’s Christmas list … but can you find one?

By Joe Moeller
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAVSO_0dU65tvw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the hottest items on the holiday list this year isn’t a toy — it’s a COVID test.

And it can be hard to find.

The “at-home” tests are popular — but there are other ways to get a test.

With Christmas days away and omicron becoming more of a concern, so is the need for testing.

Several pharmacies we checked on Wednesday sold out of those at-home tests. But some pharmacies still had them.

If you are looking for the “at-home” COVID-19 antigen tests, it could take some extra driving around.

A  check at a number of northwest valley CVS and Walgreens pharmacies found that just about every other one was out.

Amanda Ellis from E7 Health Testing Clinics said they are noticing an increase in people looking to get tested.

“It has been a busy season for sure,” Ellis said.

“Availability with us is always same-day, usually within a few hours. We can get patients in and our results are also available within one hour or less,” Ellis said.

The tests we found at the pharmacies are all antigen tests, some as low as $10.

Ellis said the at-home tests aren’t as accurate as PCR tests, which is the test required for international travel.

“There are a lot of tests on the market, most popular being PCR and antigen,” Ellis said. “Antigen does have a 30% positive and false negative rate.”

Other PCR tests are available around the valley, but results take 24 to 48 hours.

Ryan Moore is from testing and health company Curative.

“The last couple of weeks, we have seen a spike nationwide, Vegas included,” Moore said.

“Highlighting some of Vegas’s numbers, we have done over 1,000 tests a day over the last two days and we are trending to do that today as well,” he said.

The company recently brought 13 mobile testing sites to the valley. Appointments can be booked online.

“Curative.com, and it will geo-locate you to the nearest location,” Moore said.

Early Wednesday, same-day appointments were available. Moore expects it to pick up over the next few days.

“We have set our goals high and our staff are prepared for it,” he said.

For the pharmacies that do have the “at home” tests available, there most likely is a limit on how many you can buy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Pcr#Weather#Northwest Valley Cvs#E7 Health Testing Clinics#Curative Com
cpr.org

Here’s where you can get a COVID booster and test in Colorado

As concern about the omicron variant rises and evidence mounts that a booster dose of the vaccine is the key to preventing severe illness, Coloradans are once again experiencing challenges in finding COVID-19 vaccines. But there are booster doses available in Colorado, and probably near you. Finding an appointment just...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
12tomatoes.com

Can You Find The Empty Mug Among The Full Ones?

It’s just a few days till Christmas now, and most of us are probably in the thickness of the holiday hustle and bustle. We’re getting last-minute gifts, going to buy food, wrapping up presents, etc. With so much going on, it might be hard to find a little...
FOOD & DRINKS
abccolumbia.com

Where you can get tested for COVID-19 during the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s still time to get tested for COVID-19 to help keep your loved ones safe this holiday season. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all of their testing locations will be closed beginning December 24 through December 28. However, some providers, like CVS, are still offering rapid testing as late as Christmas Eve for those looking to get their results within hours.
COLUMBIA, SC
brproud.com

Need a free at-home COVID test? Here is where you can get one

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- If you are in need of a free at-home COVID-19 test, they will be available at selected fire station locations around Baton Rouge. Test quantity is limited to one per person and it will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last. COVID...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cvilletomorrow.org

It’s getting hard to find a COVID-19 test in Charlottesville — here’s where you can try

It’s becoming difficult to find COVID-19 tests in Charlottesville. Demand surged this week, and health officials expect it to remain high through January. Among free testing sites in Charlottesville, as of Tuesday, the Blue Ridge Health District had the best short-term availability. The district increased its supply of tests and officials believe they have enough to test everyone who comes to one of its daily drive-thru clinics.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washingtonian.com

Here’s Where You Can (Maybe) Get a Rapid Covid-19 Test Before the Holidays

As Omicron spreads around the country and the holidays approach, rapid tests are increasingly hard to come by. The city has ordered 6 million tests to help meet the demand. The BinaxNOW kits, one of the most popular and affordable options, are out of stock at all area CVS locations. But the QuickVue and pricey ($125-ish) Labcorp Pixel at-home tests are showing to be in-stock at a few CVS locations around the city. Other pharmacies report they’re having trouble stocking them, such as the Connecticut Avenue Walgreens that’s not supposed to get another shipment until next week.
WASHINGTON, DC
KOAT 7

COVID-19 testing kits you can use at home

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. With the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the United States, Americans are trying to get tested quickly ahead of the holidays in order to know whether they can safely attend gatherings. Across the country,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Bulletin

Where can you find a COVID-19 booster shot in and around Norwich?

With a cold weather surge in COVID-19 cases happening amid fears of the recently identified Omnicron variant, vaccine demand is increasing in Connecticut and nationwide. "We have been fielding calls daily for people interested in the booster shot," Uncas Health District Director Patrick McCormack said in an email Monday. "We also had a number of walk-ins for the booster at our clinic this past Saturday."
NORWICH, CT
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy